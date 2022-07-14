DAWN.COM Logo

Privatisation Commission chairman resigns

Amin Ahmed Published July 14, 2022 - Updated July 14, 2022 10:34am
ISLAMABAD: The chairman of Privatisation Commission, Saleem Ahmad, resigned on Wednesday and sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, citing personal reasons.

According to an announcement by the commission, the prime minister has accepted Mr Ahmad’s resignation and a new chairman will be appointed soon.

Mr Ahmed remained the chairman of the commission for five months and, during his tenure, he expedited the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills, started the process of recapitalisation of National Power Parks Management Company Limited and the sale of House Building Finance Corporation Company Limited.

He had an extensive experience in the financial sector both in Pakistan and abroad.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2022

