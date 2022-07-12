PM Shehbaz instructs provincial authorities to ‘stay alert’ as Met office predicts more rains

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed federal and provincial governments to stay alert and vigilant in the wake of fresh prediction for more heavy rainfall across the country.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz asked authorities to closely monitor measures taken in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab to cope with the impending threat of another spell of torrential rains.

In a report today, Radio Pakistan stated that rain, wind, and thunder showers were expected in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir, and lower Sindh during the next 12 hours.

Heavy falls are likely in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and Kashmir. Separately, the Met department predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad from July 14.

In his statement, the premier commended the National Disaster Management Authority for making “effective coordination between the centre and provinces to deal with rain-related emergencies”.

“Our strength and success is unity, cooperation, partnership and selfless service to people.”

The prime minister also praised provincial governments and institutions for their services in protecting the lives and property of the people during the countrywide rains.

At least 26 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Sindh after ruthless monsoon showers battered Karachi and other parts of the province on Monday, the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority said.

The monsoon rains have also wreaked havoc in Balochistan, where the government has now imposed Section 144 (power to issue order absolute at once in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Code of Criminal Procedure on swimming and picnics near dams, rivers and other water bodies across the province for a month.

In a report issued today, the PDMA revealed that 62 people have been killed in the monsoon rains in Balochistan, which started in June, so far. The number includes 23 women, 15 men, and 24 children.

Meanwhile, the disaster management authorities were also busy in relief operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today after two people were killed and three injured during rains and floods in Swabi, Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Nowshera on Monday.