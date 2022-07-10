DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 10, 2022

Gunmen kill 15 people 'randomly' at Soweto bar in South Africa: police

Reuters Published July 10, 2022 - Updated July 10, 2022 02:59pm
Listen to article

Gunmen armed with rifles and pistols opened fire at people sitting in a tavern in the South African township of Soweto in the early hours of Sunday, killing 15 and wounding nine, police said.

The carnage took place shortly after midnight, according to police who said the group of men entered the Orlando East tavern before "shooting randomly at the patrons".

The unknown gunmen fled the scene and are now on the run, said police, adding that it wasn't clear how many were involved in the attack.

South Africa is one of the world's most violent countries with 20,000 people murdered every year, one of the highest per-capita murder rates globally.

Soweto, near Johannesburg, is the largest of the country's Black townships. They were the creations of white minority rule, which ended in 1994 but whose legacy of widespread poverty and youth unemployment persist nearly three decades later.

Local media reported that another shooting in a tavern in Pietermaritzburg, about 500 kilometres southeast of Soweto, had killed four people overnight. A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CPEC resumption
Updated 10 Jul, 2022

CPEC resumption

It is irregular for so much to be negotiated behind closed doors while such a major project is being executed on our soil.
Haj message
10 Jul, 2022

Haj message

AFTER two years of limited numbers of pilgrims able to attend due to the Covid-19 pandemic, around a million people...
Boris Johnson’s exit
10 Jul, 2022

Boris Johnson’s exit

AFTER three eventful and tumultuous years at 10 Downing Street, Boris Johnson is getting ready to pack his bags and...
A safe Eid
Updated 09 Jul, 2022

A safe Eid

Robust plans need to be in place to properly dispose of all animal remains to prevent any other health risks from arising.
Indian ‘dossier’
09 Jul, 2022

Indian ‘dossier’

WHILE the Indian establishment may wish to portray the Kashmir issue as a domestic problem exploited by Pakistan, ...
Rage of the mob
09 Jul, 2022

Rage of the mob

FOR some time now, the depths of our rage, intolerance and ignorance have translated into mob violence, which has...