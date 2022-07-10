Leaders urge nation to revive spirit of sacrifice as nation marks another Eid under Covid's shadow

As Pakistan celebrates yet another Eid under the shadow of Covid-19 and amid economic challenges, the country's leaders urged the nation to revive the spirit of sacrifice, help the poor and needy and follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

Sunday morning marked the beginning of the festival of Eidul Azha — yet another one which is witnessing Covid-19 infections rising — with Eid prayers being held at mosques, Eidgahs and grounds across the country.

Pakistan has consistently logged more than 500 daily infections since June 28, and the newly revived NCOC reintroduced masks and social distancing guidelines ahead of Eid. As of Sunday, the country confirmed 502 new cases and one Covid-related fatality, as the positivity ratio was 2.73 per cent. About 145 patients were on critical care.

President Arif Alvi offered Eid prayers in his Karachi hometown. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with his son and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, offered Eid prayers at his family residence at Jati Umra and Lahore.

In his message to the nation on the occasion, the premier called on the people to "pay special attention to the needy and poor to truly realise the spirit of sacrifice".

He also appealed to the public to strictly follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic while celebrating Eid.

Shehbaz said: "Allah Almighty made sacrifice an extraordinary ritual to show immense admiration for the obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS). The real meaning of sacrifice is obedience and submission to Allah. Allah sees the intention of His obedient men and on that basis gives the reward.”

He added: “We should share the happiness of Eid with needy and deprived around us, who are affected by the wave of international inflation.

“We should also not forget those affected by the recent floods and rains and fully help them in this hour of need. It is our duty to support them and share their grief. The young generation can learn a lot from the meaning of sacrifice during Eid.”

