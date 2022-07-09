DAWN.COM Logo

Sri Lanka protesters storm president's house after clashing with police

Reuters Published July 9, 2022 - Updated July 9, 2022 02:31pm
Protesters gather inside the compound of Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace in Colombo on Saturday. — AFP
<p>Demonstrators run from tear gas used by police during a protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country’s economic crisis, near the president’s residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday. — Reuters</p>

Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo broke through police barricades and stormed the president's official residence on Saturday in one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year.

Some protesters, holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets, broke into the president's residence, video footage from local TV news NewsFirst channel showed.

Two defence ministry sources said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was removed from the official premises on Friday for his safety ahead of the planned rally over the weekend.

A Facebook livestream from inside the president's house showed hundreds of protesters, some draped in flags, packing into rooms and corridors, shouting slogan's against Rajapaksa.

Hundreds also milled about on the grounds outside the colonial-era white-washed building. No security officials were visible.

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas grenade towards police members as police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators during a protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country's economic crisis, near the president's residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday. — Reuters
At least 21 people, including two policemen, were injured and hospitalised in the ongoing protests, hospital sources told Reuters.

The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

Many blame the country's decline on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Largely peaceful protests since March have demanded his resignation.

Thousands of people swarmed into Colombo's government district, shouting slogans against the president and dismantling several police barricades to reach Rajapaksa's house, a Reuters witness said.

Police fired shots in the air but were unable to stop the angry crowd from surrounding the presidential residence, the witness said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the president's whereabouts.

Despite a severe shortage of fuel that has stalled transportation services, demonstrators packed into buses, trains and trucks from several parts of the country to reach Colombo to protest the government's failure to protect them from economic ruin.

Discontent has worsened in recent weeks as the cash-strapped country stopped receiving fuel shipments, forcing school closures and rationing of petrol and diesel for essential services.

Protesters participate in an anti-government demonstration outside the Galle International Cricket Stadium during the second day play of the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle on Saturday. — AFP
Sampath Perera, a 37-year-old fisherman took an overcrowded bus from the seaside town of Negombo 45 km north of Colombo, to join the protest.

“We have told Gota over and over again to go home but he is still clinging onto power. We will not stop until he listens to us,” Perera said.

He is among the millions squeezed by chronic fuel shortages and inflation that hit 54.6 per cent in June.

Political instability could undermine Sri Lanka's talks with the International Monetary Fund seeking a $3 billion bailout, a restructuring of some foreign debt and fund-raising from multilateral and bilateral sources to ease the dollar drought.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 09, 2022 01:44pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Jul 09, 2022 01:44pm
Pakistan too is moving in this direction.
Reply Recommend 0
UFO
Jul 09, 2022 01:46pm
This needs to happen in Pakistan too.
Reply Recommend 0
kim
Jul 09, 2022 01:51pm
May it happen in pk too and they come after corrupt judges and generals
Reply Recommend 0
Pakman
Jul 09, 2022 01:51pm
We need Sri Lankans here!!! Our people need to learn from them and time to take matter in one’s own hands. Crooks Inc have been installed.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Jul 09, 2022 02:00pm
If with such severe circumstances IMF is taking its time in Sri Lanka , imagine what IMF will do with a habitual Pakistan .
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 09, 2022 02:13pm
This may happen to Shabaz and Hamza.
Reply Recommend 0

