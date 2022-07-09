DAWN.COM Logo

Sri Lanka PM offers resignation after protesters storm president's house

Reuters Published July 9, 2022 - Updated July 9, 2022 07:58pm
Protesters gather inside the compound of Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace in Colombo on Saturday. — AFP
Demonstrators run from tear gas used by police during a protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country's economic crisis, near the president's residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday. — Reuters
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is willing to resign to make way for an all-party government, his office said in a statement on Saturday, after thousands of protesters stormed the president's official residence in Colombo.

Thousands of protesters broke through police barricades and stormed the president's official residence in one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year.

Some protesters, holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets, broke into the president's residence, video footage from local TV news NewsFirst channel showed.

Two defence ministry sources said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was removed from the official premises on Friday for his safety ahead of the planned rally over the weekend.

Wickremesinghe held talks with several political party leaders to decide what steps to take following the unrest.

"Wickremesinghe has told the party leaders that he is willing to resign as prime minister and make way for an all-party government to take over," his office said in a statement.

Wickremesinghe had also been moved to a secure location, a government source told Reuters.

Leaders of several opposition parties have also called for Rajapaksa to resign.

"The president and the prime minister must resign immediately. If that does not happen political instability will worsen," said Sri Lanka Freedom Party leader and former president Maithripala Sirisena, speaking before Wickremesinghe had offered his resignation.

A Facebook livestream from inside the president's house showed hundreds of protesters, some draped in flags, packing into rooms and corridors, shouting slogan's against Rajapaksa.

Hundreds also milled about on the grounds outside the colonial-era white-washed building. No security officials were visible.

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas grenade towards police members as police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators during a protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country's economic crisis, near the president's residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday. — Reuters
At least 39 people, including two police officers, were injured and hospitalised during the protests, hospital sources told Reuters.

The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

Many blame the country's decline on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Largely peaceful protests since March have demanded his resignation.

Read: Sri Lankans return to cooking with firewood as economy burns

Thousands of people swarmed into Colombo's government district, shouting slogans against the president and dismantling several police barricades to reach Rajapaksa's house, a Reuters witness said.

Police fired shots in the air but were unable to stop the angry crowd from surrounding the presidential residence, the witness said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the president's whereabouts.

Earlier in the day, Wickremesinghe summoned an emergency meeting of political party leaders after the president's house was stormed by protesters. He also requested the speaker to summon parliament, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

Despite a severe shortage of fuel that has stalled transportation services, demonstrators packed into buses, trains and trucks from several parts of the country to reach Colombo to protest the government's failure to protect them from economic ruin.

Discontent has worsened in recent weeks as the cash-strapped country stopped receiving fuel shipments, forcing school closures and rationing of petrol and diesel for essential services.

Protesters participate in an anti-government demonstration outside the Galle International Cricket Stadium during the second day play of the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle on Saturday. — AFP
Sampath Perera, a 37-year-old fisherman took an overcrowded bus from the seaside town of Negombo 45 km north of Colombo, to join the protest.

“We have told Gota over and over again to go home but he is still clinging onto power. We will not stop until he listens to us,” Perera said.

He is among the millions squeezed by chronic fuel shortages and inflation that hit 54.6 per cent in June.

Political instability could undermine Sri Lanka's talks with the International Monetary Fund seeking a $3 billion bailout, a restructuring of some foreign debt and fund-raising from multilateral and bilateral sources to ease the dollar drought.

Comments (54)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 09, 2022 01:44pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Jul 09, 2022 01:44pm
Pakistan too is moving in this direction.
Reply Recommend 0
UFO
Jul 09, 2022 01:46pm
This needs to happen in Pakistan too.
Reply Recommend 0
kim
Jul 09, 2022 01:51pm
May it happen in pk too and they come after corrupt judges and generals
Reply Recommend 0
Pakman
Jul 09, 2022 01:51pm
We need Sri Lankans here!!! Our people need to learn from them and time to take matter in one’s own hands. Crooks Inc have been installed.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Jul 09, 2022 02:00pm
If with such severe circumstances IMF is taking its time in Sri Lanka , imagine what IMF will do with a habitual Pakistan .
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 09, 2022 02:13pm
This may happen to Shabaz and Hamza.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Jul 09, 2022 02:30pm
Pakistanis need to do it and march towards PM house, CM houses of Punjab and Sind or remain slaves.
Reply Recommend 0
Carafe
Jul 09, 2022 02:31pm
Mob mentality. It will accomplish nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Jul 09, 2022 02:32pm
It won’t happen in Pakistan, we lost our ability to protest.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Jul 09, 2022 02:32pm
@kim, InshaAllah it will happen and it should happen soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Jul 09, 2022 02:42pm
@UFO, Same will happen with Sharif and Zardari Family, one day.
Reply Recommend 0
Good Track
Jul 09, 2022 02:59pm
Sooner or later, this will be an unavoidable situation for the Pakistan. Wake up gentlemen.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 09, 2022 03:12pm
The President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi should move to a safer location alongwith his family from President House, Islamabad, as Imran Khan is bent upon to create such situation that Pakistan should also become Srilanka in order to take revenge from PML-N lead government as it was PDM which passed vote of no confidence against Imran Khan to oust him from the government In political enmity Imran Khan can go upto any extent to damage the country for the sake of his own benefit.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jul 09, 2022 03:15pm
The Sri Lankan debacle is purely man made by their brainless President and Prime Minister who believed in voodoo economics. We in Pakistan were saved from similar situation by the leaders of PMLN and PPP from the charlatan government of PTI who believes in nothing but make believe legends.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jul 09, 2022 03:16pm
…….poverty and hunger eliminate all fears from human mind, and they act for their survival…..Pakistan is not too far behind………
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 09, 2022 03:19pm
This is the only solution for people to get their country back from crooks
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Jul 09, 2022 03:20pm
Signs of things to come in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim Ahmed
Jul 09, 2022 03:28pm
Corrupt rulers need such treatment. Pakistan is next.
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim
Jul 09, 2022 03:29pm
In Pakistan system can never be changed unless we follow Sri Lanka to root out corrupt powerful people.
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Jul 09, 2022 03:30pm
Watch carefully - Pakistan may be heading in the same direction.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jul 09, 2022 03:31pm
This should happen to Zardari and Shareef family ASAP and they should be dragged on the streets with their supporters.
Reply Recommend 0
PAKISTANAIS D’OUTRE-MER
Jul 09, 2022 03:48pm
The happenings in Sri Lanka resembles to French Revolution, and Pakistan must take precautionary actions that such situations doesn’t arise in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Jul 09, 2022 03:55pm
This will happen to every country that thinks that Chines are their all weather friends and their friendship is higher than mountains and deeper than the seas.
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Jul 09, 2022 03:56pm
It is only a matter of time for Pakistan. The clock is ticking.
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Jul 09, 2022 03:57pm
wishing this to happen in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 09, 2022 04:03pm
Learn from sri lanka. You allowed the corrupt elite to rule again. No guts in Pak.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jul 09, 2022 04:10pm
Let’s worry about our own country .
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Jul 09, 2022 04:10pm
Good on the people, that’s what their leaders deserve and so do ours!
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Jul 09, 2022 04:12pm
This is exactly what our leaders deserves but then our neutrals come in to protect the corrupts!
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Jul 09, 2022 04:12pm
Sharifs and Zardaris it could soon happen to you less you mend your ways - this is the law of nature
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jul 09, 2022 04:15pm
We should follow the suit in order to eliminate corrupt mafia. Enough is enough.
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter Pill
Jul 09, 2022 04:32pm
Sri Lanka today. Pakistan tomorrow.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Jul 09, 2022 04:33pm
Thanks to pm shahabaz sharif for stopping the country from going bankrupt. Pti has done the most demage.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jul 09, 2022 04:34pm
@Qamar Ahmed, as imran is not in the seat so chances of us avoiding it is high.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 09, 2022 04:35pm
Who is next after Sri Lanka ? Dragon is on the Prowl ?
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Jul 09, 2022 04:35pm
@Syed A. Mateen, Utter nonsense and childish observation.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastforward
Jul 09, 2022 04:38pm
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , Well said
Reply Recommend 0
Zia ur Rehman
Jul 09, 2022 04:46pm
Pakistan reaching there
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
Jul 09, 2022 04:54pm
This is the trailer of the movie which is coming to Pakistan soon
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Jul 09, 2022 05:04pm
This will soon happen to president alvi. He needs to hide somewhere..
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Jul 09, 2022 05:06pm
Exactly what we need.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Jul 09, 2022 05:07pm
Hopefully soon in pakistan to remove the corrupt government
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Jul 09, 2022 05:43pm
@UFO, Please don't be impatient.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 09, 2022 06:07pm
Islamabad be ready. We are coming against imported govt
Reply Recommend 0
SureshKumar Mishra
Jul 09, 2022 06:19pm
Pakistan is next
Reply Recommend 0
MuhaMAD la louda
Jul 09, 2022 06:26pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, well said , next is Pakistan !
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 09, 2022 06:45pm
Pakistan is also on the same path. Inshallah.
Reply Recommend 0
Khabboo
Jul 09, 2022 06:55pm
Well done people
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Jul 09, 2022 07:09pm
Same should happen in Pakistan. Clean sweep!
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jul 09, 2022 07:11pm
Should have happened in Pakistan 3 years ago when the incompetents, lairs and fascists were ruling.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
Jul 09, 2022 07:14pm
Yeh khel abhi jaari hai ab Pakistan ki baari hai
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
Jul 09, 2022 07:15pm
Pakistan will meet the same fate
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam Khan - USA
Jul 09, 2022 07:15pm
Crime Minister of Pakistan is next.
Reply Recommend 0

