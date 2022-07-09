Imran Riaz Khan hearing at LHC begins

The Lahore High Court heard on Tuesday — a public holiday — a petition seeking to either quash 18 cases filed against detained journalist Imran Riaz Khan, or consolidating them all into a single first information report (FIR).

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi took up the petition, which was moved by lawyers Shazib Masud, Mian Ali Ashfaq, Rana Abdul Maruf Khan and Mian Izhar Ahmed on Imran's behalf.

The petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, also requested the court to suspend the "operations of all ... FIRs till the final decision of this case and direct the respondents to produce the petitioner before this honourable court and release the forthwith till the final disposal of the instant petition".

The Punjab government and inspector general of police (IGP) have been nominated as respondents in the petition.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran's lawyer thanked the court for taking up the petition on a holiday.

At that, Justice Najafi remarked: "It is our obligation, we have to protect the Constitution."

Imran's lawyer then told the LHC that his client had approached a court the very next day after an FIR was registered against him.

"But he was arrested at Islamabad Toll Plaza," he said, claiming that police had concealed the record of case in which Imran was arrested from the LHC in a another plea.

Police, he alleged, "wanted to arrest Imran Riaz and that is why did not inform the court about those FIRs".

Imran, who is facing charges of treasons in multiple case, was initially taken into custody by Attock police near Islamabad on Tuesday night. He was later granted relief by a local court in the wee hours of Thursday, only to be immediately arrested by a team of Chakwal police outside the courtroom.

He was then shifted to Lahore, prior to which a local court of Chakwal district had allowed his judicial remand.

It emerged on Friday that Lahore police had handed over the journalist to the Crime Investigation Agency in a case pertaining to the abetment of mutiny and criticism of state institutions.

The petition

The plea contended that Imran had been "working hard to provide and deliver information based on quality of truth and by doing that, he has been exposing illegitimacies and wrong doings of everyone without any bias any distinguish, call it ruler or the institutions".

He had "always given his opinion based on his complete independent journalist[ic] view on all sorts of topics [...] in the larger interest of public of Pakistan" and "exposed thousands of people and stories with no fear", the plea said.

It maintained that the incumbent government was being "revengeful" against several journalists, including Imran.

The petition said Imran believed "more bogus cases" in forms of FIRs or complaints against him were registered against him on behalf of "different unknown persons on the instructions and behest of the incumbent government and with the connivance and collusion of the respondents".

It mentioned that Imran had sent a letter dated June 30 to the Punjab IGP, requesting details about any pending complaints/FIRs against him so that he may approach the relevant forum for an investigation and seek pre-arrest bail.

But due to "non-cooperation showed by the Punjab IGP", the plea said, Imran filed a writ petition before the LHC, which then directed the Punjab police chief to submit on July 1 the record of cases and complaints against the journalist.

A report was then submitted on the matter by the Punjab government, the plea stated. However, it added, while the report showed the records of 17 FIRs registered against Imran, some of the complaints and FIRs were "deliberately and intentionally" concealed for the sole purpose of arresting the journalist "by whatever means to please the people in present [the] government on whose instructions these bogus FIRs were registered against the petitioner by the respondent no.1 through planted complainants".

The petition said Imran then decided to approach the Islamabad High Court for protective/transitory bail but was arrested by Attock police at Islamabad Toll Plaza on July 5 at 10:30pm.

More to follow