Imran rails against 'man in Lahore' trying to 'orchestrate' PML-N victory in by-polls

PTI chief Imran Khan on Friday claimed that a "man based in Lahore" was "trying to help the PML-N win by-elections on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly", but vowed that person's "attempts to rig the polls" would go in vain.

Addressing a rally in Khushab, Punjab, Imran said Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz would not be able to secure his position after the by-elections that will be held for 20 seats on July 17.

The PTI chairman referred to an unnamed man who was allegedly backing the Punjab government to bag majority seats in the polls.

"A man is based in Lahore who has a single mission to make these thieves win the elections. I want to tell the Lahore man that whatever you do, it is you who will end up in embarrassment.

"People will curse you. No matter what you do and how much rigging you do, the by-election result next Sunday will see Hamza lose his position," Imran said without naming the man in question.

The reference from the former premier about the man comes in the wake of PTI claims that its workers and employees have been receiving "threatening phone calls" from certain quarters.

Separately, the party has also alleged that the Punjab government was trying to influence the polls in its favour by announcing uplift schemes.

Earlier this week, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar had alleged that the PML-N had begun rigging by announcing and doing development works in 20 by-election constituencies in the province.

The ECP had suspended Hamza's plans to provide free electricity for the poor of Punjab, terming it an attempt to influence poll outcomes.

A recent Dawn report characterised the high-stakes nature of these elections as one which "will not only determine the outcome of the next general elections, but are also going to decide who rules Punjab for another year or so — Hamza Shehbaz or Chaudhry Parvez Elahi".

In a similar vein, Imran said at his address today that the upcoming by-elections would decide "the future of Pakistan", urging people to defeat the incumbent Punjab government in the polls.

He also called out the United States for "putting corrupt people at the helm in Pakistan".

"The US never even appoints a convict as a peon, but they have made thieves rulers in Pakistan," the PTI chief thundered.

He said there was a certain man in Lahore, this one he referred to as "Mr. X", who he said was allegedly "colluding with the chief election commissioner to rig the by-elections".

"I just learned today that the man's wife has been given a top post in the customs [department] which can help her generate a lot of money. But despite this rigging, we will defeat them," the former premier said.

He called upon youngsters, saying he wanted at least 10 youths to volunteer to "stand guard" at polling stations with an aim to prevent rigging attempts.

Imran warned his opponents could win the by-elections if the masses did not vote for his party "in unison".