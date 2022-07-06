DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2022

Four policemen martyred in Dera, Tank attacks

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published July 6, 2022 - Updated July 6, 2022 10:41am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four policemen were martyred in separate attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts on Tuesday.

Dera police spokesman Imtiaz Ali Janjua said unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles opened fire on traffic policemen – ticketing officer Shaukat Mekan and constable Habibullah – near the New Sabzi Mandi area on Tuesday morning. They died on the spot.

Following the incident, a contingent of police led by DSP Saddar Hafiz Adnan Khan and SHO Saddar police station Saleem Baloch reached the spot along with teams of Rescue 1122 and shifted the martyred personnel to District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

The spokesman said the police had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.

Later, funeral prayers of the martyred cops were offered at the Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines.

Afterwards, bodies of martyrs were dispatched to their native areas for burial.

Meanwhile, three armed motorcyclists killed two Tank police officials on Nasran-Daudkhel Road near in Nasran village.

The police said constable Naheed Khan died on the spot, while constable Hameed Shah succumbed to injuries while being taken to Hospital. They said the gunmen also took away cash and mobile phones from the deceased.

The police registered a case against unknown killers and launched a search operation to trace them.

District police officer Waqar Ahmed along with DSP headquarters Inam Khan Gandapur, DSP rural Hussain Ghulam Bangash and DSP Jandola subdivision Alamgir Khan met with families of the martyred personnel and offered condolences.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Miftah’s misery
Updated 06 Jul, 2022

Miftah’s misery

It cannot be easy to be finance minister in times like these, with friend and foe alike gunning for you over difficult decisions.
Phone tapping
06 Jul, 2022

Phone tapping

IT is the season of audio leaks. No sooner does one ‘incriminating’ clip lose its shock value than another...
Transgender job quota
06 Jul, 2022

Transgender job quota

IN a society where transgender persons often face violence and abuse, the Sindh Assembly’s decision to reserve a...
Warming ties
05 Jul, 2022

Warming ties

BILATERAL ties with the US are clearly on the mend after an extensive rough patch under the PTI government. While ...
LNG emergency
Updated 05 Jul, 2022

LNG emergency

The problem is that Pakistan does not have sufficient cash at the moment to buy even a single LNG cargo at present prices.
The invisible half
05 Jul, 2022

The invisible half

WHAT better illustrates the Afghan Taliban’s misogynistic and mediaeval worldview than the fact that not a single...