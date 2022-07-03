DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 03, 2022

Benazir’s monument to be built at Liaquat Bagh before December

Aamir Yasin Published July 3, 2022 - Updated July 3, 2022 09:42am
This file photo shows former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. — AFP
This file photo shows former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairperson Benazir Bhutto’s monument will be constructed at Liaquat Bagh before December this year.

Ms Bhutto was assassinated at Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007, in a gun and bomb attack when she was leaving after addressing a public meeting there.

In the last 15 years, PPP workers and leaders have been making announcements to construct the monument at the site.

Though the PPP is a collation partner in the province and at the Centre, the project is the brainchild of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noorul Amin Mengal and the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) will bear its cost to pay tributes to the services of the first prime minister of the Muslim world.

RMC to allocate funds for project in its budget, says commissioner

“We started the work to construct the monument of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Liaquat Bagh and in this regard have engaged four private consultants and National College of Arts (NCA) students to submit the design and plan after Eidul Azha,” said the commissioner while talking to Dawn.

The commissioner said the private firms engaged in building monuments in Lahore and other parts of the country will submit their proposals. He said that he had sought suggestions from NCA students.

“We would acquire land from the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to construct the monument.” He said the basic structure would be constructed on Liaquat Road and a small structure would be built at Murree Road.

He said that the basic aim of the monument was to send a message to small provinces that we were united and accepted all national heroes and paid respect to them.

Talking about finances for the project, the commissioner, who is the administrator of Rawalpindi, said the RMC would bear the cost of the project. In this regard, RMC would allocate funds in its budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

“It is our plan to complete the project before December 27 so that it would be inaugurated on the anniversary of Ms Bhutto. The project will have reflection of four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s cultures as Benazir Bhutto was known as a symbol of unity of all units of the federation,” he said.

He said that the condition of Liaquat Bagh would also be improved in coming days and in this regard the Parks and Horticulture Authority had been asked to make the plan.

It may be mentioned that in the last tenure of PPP and PML-N, PPP leaders, including former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, had announced that a library and a monument would be built at the site to pay tributes to Ms Bhutto.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Umair
Jul 03, 2022 09:52am
At least build it from looted wealth, not the public money.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Jul 03, 2022 09:55am
Why monument? Make it a worshipping place! What a PM and people’s leader?
Reply Recommend 0
Logical
Jul 03, 2022 10:00am
So we r gonna dump money on statues rather than feed the poor Nice priorities
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir Ali
Jul 03, 2022 10:03am
We do not need monument at public property. If someone wishes to give peace to her soul can install shed with water cooler at different places from her inherited money as all other money has been theft public money.
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Jul 03, 2022 10:06am
Wonder what was her contribution ..What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others...look around ..
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jul 03, 2022 10:06am
What a big achievement of imported Government.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Jul 03, 2022 10:06am
Benazir was a capable leader but it is time the country stopped looking at the past and instead focus on the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Khan
Jul 03, 2022 10:09am
That will definitely improve the current account deficit. Go ahead
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Skyrocketing prices
Updated 03 Jul, 2022

Skyrocketing prices

Some sellers are seeking to take advantage of the prevailing disorder by creating artificial shortages or jacking up prices.
Flooding alert
03 Jul, 2022

Flooding alert

THE Gilgit-Baltistan government has issued an alert about the possible flooding of areas along river banks and...
Assaulting journalists
03 Jul, 2022

Assaulting journalists

ANOTHER day, another citizen roughed up for speaking his mind. The assault on veteran journalist Ayaz Amir by...
Uncertainty remains in Punjab
Updated 02 Jul, 2022

Uncertainty remains in Punjab

With the latest verdict, the judiciary seems to have unintentionally entered the political arena, which is not desirable.
Turbulence in tech
02 Jul, 2022

Turbulence in tech

THE party seems to have cooled considerably for the Pakistani start-up scene. With some of the world’s biggest...
Environmental cost
02 Jul, 2022

Environmental cost

THE collective impact of climate-disaster-health hazards are already taking a huge toll on Pakistan’s fragile...