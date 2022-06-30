DAWN.COM Logo

June 30, 2022

Protesters demand recovery of missing persons

Published June 30, 2022
MOHMAND: The relatives and children of the missing persons demonstrated near the Mohmand Rifles headquarters here on Wednesday to demand recovery of their loved ones. They vowed to continue their struggle till their family members were traced.

The protesters demanded that the missing persons should be traced for their sake of their innocent children. The protesters said that if anyone among the missing persons was involved in any wrongdoing, they should be produced before the court of law.

Later, Upper Mohmand assistant commissioner Sajid Hussain Afridi, DSP Mohammad Ayaz, tehsil nazim Hafiz Taj Wali Safi, Baizai tehsil nazim Maulana Bismillah Jan Rahimi and Jamaat-i-Islami’s Firdous Safi held negotiations with the protesters to end the demonstration.

Upper Mohmand tehsil nazim Taj Wali Safi informed the protesters that the government had formed a committee headed by federal minister for communications Maulana Asad Mahmood to trace the missing persons. “We will meet the committee members soon to find out a solution to the issue,” he assured.

Assistant commissioner Sajid Hussain Afridi assured the protesters that the issue would be taken up with authorities concerned.

After the negotiations, special prayers were offered for the security of the country and recovery of the missing persons.

