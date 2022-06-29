DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 29, 2022

Dollar loses ground against rupee, falls by more than Re1

Talqeen Zubairi Published June 29, 2022 - Updated June 29, 2022 11:49am

The US dollar was seen losing ground against the rupee in interbank trading on Wednesday morning as it fell by more than Re1.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the greenback depreciated Rs1.25 against the previous day's close of Rs 206 to reach Rs204.75 by around 11am.

The FAP's closing rate of the last session shows a difference of 87 paisa from that of the State Bank of Pakistan, recorded at Rs206.87.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan General Secretary Zafar Paracha attributed the international currency's fall to the possibility of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) releasing two combined tranches of around $1.85 billion instead of the initially expected single tranche of around $1bn.

On Tuesday, Pakistan received the Memorandum of Economic and Fiscal Policies (MEFP) from the IMF for the combined seventh and eighth reviews of its $6 billion loan programme with Pakistan.

The MEFP contains certain prior actions that would be necessary for implementation before the IMF board takes up Pakistan’s case for approval and the subsequent disbursement funds.

According to the MEFP, Pakistan will have to take at least two more “prior actions” to secure the two combined tranches by the end of July or early August.

Moreover, Paracha said, the signing of a $2.3bn deal between Pakistan and a Chinese consortium of banks had also led to the rupee gaining strength against the dollar.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sid
Jun 29, 2022 11:32am
Wow! - rivers of milk and honey will be flowing soon
Reply Recommend 0
Peace lover
Jun 29, 2022 11:40am
Dollar Loosing Ground, Really ? Chest thumping moment!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

System imbalance
Updated 29 Jun, 2022

System imbalance

Sagging under the weight of internal weaknesses, the political system once again seems to be wobbling towards disequilibrium.
BRICS exclusion
29 Jun, 2022

BRICS exclusion

FOR Pakistan’s sustained economic progress, it is essential for the country to maintain strong linkages with...
Covid resurgence
29 Jun, 2022

Covid resurgence

PAKISTAN is facing yet another wave of Covid-19 infections, with health experts predicting a surge in...
Sindh LG poll mess
Updated 28 Jun, 2022

Sindh LG poll mess

The ECP and the Sindh government share the blame for the electoral mismanagement witnessed on Sunday.
State apathy
28 Jun, 2022

State apathy

The minister would do well to revisit his stance before further damage is done to the fight for civil rights.
Lofty but fragile
28 Jun, 2022

Lofty but fragile

PAKISTAN is set for its busiest mountaineering season in over a decade, with over 1,400 climbers from across the...