DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 29, 2022

Dollar falls by more than Re1 amid hopes of IMF funds release

Talqeen Zubairi Published June 29, 2022 - Updated June 29, 2022 01:43pm

The US dollar was seen losing ground against the rupee in interbank trading on Wednesday morning as it fell by more than Re1, with analysts linking the development to optimism surrounding the expected release of loan tranches by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the greenback depreciated Rs1.45 against the previous day's close of Rs206 to reach Rs204.55 around 11am.

The FAP's closing rate of the last session shows a difference of 87 paisa from that of the State Bank of Pakistan, recorded at Rs206.87.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan General Secretary Zafar Paracha attributed the international currency's fall to the possibility of the IMF releasing two combined tranches of around $1.85 billion instead of the initially expected single tranche of around $1bn.

On Tuesday, Pakistan received the Memorandum of Economic and Fiscal Policies (MEFP) from the IMF for the combined seventh and eighth reviews of its $6 billion loan programme with Pakistan.

The MEFP contains certain prior actions that would be necessary for implementation before the IMF board takes up Pakistan’s case for approval and the subsequent disbursement funds.

According to the MEFP, Pakistan will have to take at least two more “prior actions” to secure the two combined tranches by the end of July or early August.

Moreover, Paracha said, the signing of a $2.3bn deal between Pakistan and a Chinese consortium of banks had also led to the rupee gaining strength against the dollar.

Mettis Global Director Saad Bin Naseer outlined similar reasons for the dollar's fall.

"The government's revisions to the budget have increased the likelihood of the revival of the IMF programme. We expect $1.9bn inflows from the IMF by the end of next month," he told Dawn.com, adding that $2.3bn deposits by China had also contributed to the "rupee's recovery".

"And deposits from exporters have [also] improved the dollar's liquidity in the currency market," he said.

For these reasons, "we are seeing gradual stability in the exchange rate", Naseer added.

Similarly, head of Research at Tresmark Komal Mansoor also explained that the rupee was strengthening after inflows from China and with exporters "selling dollars in spot and forward aggressively".

"The CAD (current account deficit clocked in higher in May than expected, but with REER (real effective exchange rate) around 93, appreciation of the rupee will continue in the short term. We’re expecting the market to test 200 per dollar soon," she said.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sid
Jun 29, 2022 11:32am
Wow! - rivers of milk and honey will be flowing soon
Reply Recommend 0
Peace lover
Jun 29, 2022 11:40am
Dollar Loosing Ground, Really ? Chest thumping moment!!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 29, 2022 11:54am
A big insult to the Pakistani financial experts. It is just due to hyper-inflation based upon unwanted heaviest load of supporting mega-corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
Jun 29, 2022 12:25pm
It appears the west has failed in its policies to support Ukraine and its impact on the dollar. Its enemies have gained strength
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind
Jun 29, 2022 12:40pm
Lost cause. Lost Country. Lost Chances. Still, we will do the obligatory Chest thumping. Lead by Neutrals & Politicians.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

System imbalance
Updated 29 Jun, 2022

System imbalance

Sagging under the weight of internal weaknesses, the political system once again seems to be wobbling towards disequilibrium.
BRICS exclusion
29 Jun, 2022

BRICS exclusion

FOR Pakistan’s sustained economic progress, it is essential for the country to maintain strong linkages with...
Covid resurgence
29 Jun, 2022

Covid resurgence

PAKISTAN is facing yet another wave of Covid-19 infections, with health experts predicting a surge in...
Sindh LG poll mess
Updated 28 Jun, 2022

Sindh LG poll mess

The ECP and the Sindh government share the blame for the electoral mismanagement witnessed on Sunday.
State apathy
28 Jun, 2022

State apathy

The minister would do well to revisit his stance before further damage is done to the fight for civil rights.
Lofty but fragile
28 Jun, 2022

Lofty but fragile

PAKISTAN is set for its busiest mountaineering season in over a decade, with over 1,400 climbers from across the...