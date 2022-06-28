Pakistan to participate in T20 tri-series alongside New Zealand, Bangladesh from Oct 7-14

The Green Shirts will participate in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch, New Zealand from October 7-14 with Bangladesh as the third side, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

According to the cricketing board, the series is part of the team's preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup later this year.

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh on October 7 and New Zealand on the following day, the press release said.

"In the second round of matches, Pakistan will play New Zealand and Bangladesh on October 11 and 13, respectively with the final scheduled for October 14," the PCB said.

The PCB went on to say that Pakistan will open their campaign by playing against India on October 23.

"They will then play the two qualifiers on October 27 and 30 in Perth, before taking on South Africa on November 3 in Sydney and Bangladesh on November 6 in Adelaide."

—Courtesy PCB

Captain Babar Azam appeared excited at the prospect of the tri-series.

"I am pleased that we will be featuring in the tri-series in New Zealand as it will help us to arrive early and not only acclimatise for the T20 World Cup in Australia but also give final touches to our preparations," he was quoted as saying by the PCB.

"I missed the last series in New Zealand due to a thumb injury and look forward to playing cricket in Christchurch against two good oppositions," he said.

Pakistan will depart for Christchurch on October 4 after completing their seven-match T20I series against England on October 2.

Prior to the England series, Pakistan will take part in the ACC T20 Asia Cup, which is schedule in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from August 27 to September 11.

Schedule