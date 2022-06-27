Govt to initiate reforms in specialised healthcare

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday decided to initiate strategic research and development reforms in specialised healthcare.

Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi, in a press statement on Sunday, said these reforms would include assisting and enhancing the number of entities for the local development of specialised equipment for cerebral palsy, prosthetics and assistive devices.

Moreover, specialised music-based learning for patients with cognitive impairment would be introduced, he added.

Under the said reforms, the low-cost special wheel chairs and other assistive material would be locally manufactured, so that these required items could be easily available to ordinary citizens.

The government would also take steps to provide subsidy on these items, Mr Sufi added.

Earlier, the PM announced the launch of a national initiative to impart life-saving skills to people, especially the youth, to save precious lives.

The prime minister directed to kick-start a nationwide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training campaign on an immediate basis,” he said, adding that the nationwide CPR training was the first in a series of health sector development initiatives.

According to Mr Sufi, CPR — a life-saving technique helpful in different emergencies, such as in case of a heart attack or near drowning, leading to chocking of someone’s breathing or heartbeat — saved countless lives in the world at places where immediate medical assistance was limited.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2022