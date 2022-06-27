DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 27, 2022

Govt to initiate reforms in specialised healthcare

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 27, 2022 - Updated June 27, 2022 07:52am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday decided to initiate strategic research and development reforms in specialised healthcare.

Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi, in a press statement on Sunday, said these reforms would include assisting and enhancing the number of entities for the local development of specialised equipment for cerebral palsy, prosthetics and assistive devices.

Moreover, specialised music-based learning for patients with cognitive impairment would be introduced, he added.

Under the said reforms, the low-cost special wheel chairs and other assistive material would be locally manufactured, so that these required items could be easily available to ordinary citizens.

The government would also take steps to provide subsidy on these items, Mr Sufi added.

Earlier, the PM announced the launch of a national initiative to impart life-saving skills to people, especially the youth, to save precious lives.

The prime minister directed to kick-start a nationwide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training campaign on an immediate basis,” he said, adding that the nationwide CPR training was the first in a series of health sector development initiatives.

According to Mr Sufi, CPR — a life-saving technique helpful in different emergencies, such as in case of a heart attack or near drowning, leading to chocking of someone’s breathing or heartbeat — saved countless lives in the world at places where immediate medical assistance was limited.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

LNG crisis
Updated 27 Jun, 2022

LNG crisis

Global LNG shortages have sent the fuel’s price spiralling to record highs.
Bloc politics
27 Jun, 2022

Bloc politics

USING the platform of the 14th BRICS Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made some interesting observations...
KCR dream
27 Jun, 2022

KCR dream

RAILWAYS Minister Saad Rafique has basically clarified what many a commuter in Karachi has known for long: true and...
Outlawing torture
Updated 26 Jun, 2022

Outlawing torture

Physical or psychological torture is now considered almost a given in police and intelligence investigations.
High-profile case
Updated 26 Jun, 2022

High-profile case

IN a ‘breaking news’ culture, it is not often that such a significant development in a high-profile case can be...
Daska redux?
26 Jun, 2022

Daska redux?

AS the clock ticks down on the by-elections scheduled for next month on recently vacated Punjab Assembly seats,...