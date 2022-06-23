DAWN.COM Logo

PKR gains Rs4 against dollar in interbank after news of $2.3bn China rollover

Talqeen Zubairi Published June 23, 2022 - Updated June 23, 2022 04:23pm

The rupee was recovering against the dollar on Thursday, gaining Rs4 in the interbank market, with analysts attributing the development to the announcement of a $2.3 billion loan from Chinese banks.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the rupee appreciated by Rs4 to reach Rs206.50 at 12:37pm from the previous day's close of Rs210.50.

Mettis Global Director Saad Bin Naseer stated that the rupee's correction was "long due".

"With news of foreign exchange inflows from China and an imminent deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), we believe the rupee will gain strength in the coming sessions," he told Dawn.com.

"As inflows rise, we expect exporters — who have been holding their earnings abroad — will panic and remit their earnings back in view of the appreciation in rupee’s value against the dollar," he added.

Komal Mansoor, head of research at Tresmark, said market sentiment had taken a U-turn on the "influx of positive news".

"Exporters have also started selling dollars in spot and forwards. A gradual strengthening of the rupee will encourage them to sell more, thereby improving liquidity position," she said.

Analysts believe that some exporters are still waiting for actual flows to materialise before taking any action, she added.

Zafar Paracha, a currency dealer, said today was "another good day for Pakistan's economy". He predicted that the local currency would continue its recovery in the coming days.

He also foresaw that the price of the dollar would go down by Rs8-10 once the country receives the tranche from the Fund.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that Chinese banks had signed an agreement for about a $2.3 billion loan that would flow into Pakistan’s account within a couple of days.

Since February, Pakistan has been seeking a rollover of loans expiring very shortly to support the fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan that stood at $8.99bn as of June 10.

At the same time, the government had also reached an understanding with the IMF on the federal budget for 2022-23, leading to the revival of the extended fund facility (EFF).

More to follow

Comments (38)
Dementia friendly
Jun 23, 2022 11:35am
Why isn’t anyone talking about bringing back the looted wealth?
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 23, 2022 11:45am
So will this highly experienced team now bring petrol prices below 100 as promised? Or even back to the prices in March?
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jun 23, 2022 12:00pm
Great but not enough. We med economic growth, sincere leadership, export strategy. Pakistan cannot afford any more brainless PM a/k/a Niazi to roll us back.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Jun 23, 2022 12:27pm
End of day we all have to pay for 15 billion just interest
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Jun 23, 2022 12:31pm
@Dementia friendly , Bringing Back? The Government is composed of Corruption and Money Laundering masters and they only one way the know is to take it out of the country. With Maqsood Chaprasi dead there is no one who can bring money back into country.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jun 23, 2022 12:33pm
“China Rollover”… the money is only to go into the politicians Benami Accounts or overseas accounts or buy personal overseas properties!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Money
Jun 23, 2022 12:33pm
Time to demand write off from China.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Jun 23, 2022 12:33pm
Don't hold your breath! One single news in a day, does not change the momentum of the downward spiral. Turkey has received over $50 Billions in direct deposits from Qatar alone over the past two years, yet the Lira has dropped from 8 to 18 Liras to the Euro over the same period. And Turkey is much stronger and larger economy to sustain itself and support its currency than Pakistan. My prediction. PKR at 250 to USD by end of summer and 300 by end of the year!!
Reply Recommend 0
sat
Jun 23, 2022 12:46pm
terrrible ... terrible ..
Reply Recommend 0
Naya Pakistani
Jun 23, 2022 01:05pm
@Dementia friendly , perhaps there was none and it was a lie or IK brought it back and kept it for himself.
Reply Recommend 0
Honest
Jun 23, 2022 01:08pm
Imported faith, imported culture and some are crying about imported government
Reply Recommend 0
LostTrack
Jun 23, 2022 01:08pm
Confidence dekho udhari k paise par..
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 23, 2022 01:10pm
Why should we move our currency with receiving dollar loans?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 23, 2022 01:10pm
@Dementia friendly , first established the loot and looters!
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 23, 2022 01:11pm
You don’t let any government work in piece for it’s entire term then how can Pakistan’s economy gets better because every few years pakistan gets a new government
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 23, 2022 01:12pm
@Akram, petrol prices rise with calamities, like COVID and Ukraine!
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Jun 23, 2022 01:18pm
@Akram, don't be silly. rupees moves on many factors, rise and fall in oil prices, Pakistan current budget deficient, dollar kitty in State bank and so on. Rupee dollar will never be 100, wait and see, it will be 300.
Reply Recommend 0
Say no to celebrities
Jun 23, 2022 01:26pm
It’s still a loan. You didn’t earn any dime. It adds to your liabilities. Next down move will be more severe comparatively.
Reply Recommend 0
ali jaffery.
Jun 23, 2022 01:28pm
@Dementia friendly , There is a difference between political rhetoric and reality. Yes many individuals and families plundered Pakistan but that is nowhere enough to prop up the rupee. Pakistan needs to trade mouch much more to be able to come out of debt.
Reply Recommend 0
Hansoti sh
Jun 23, 2022 01:33pm
@Honest, Are we pre-Dravidian? Even England is not Wales, nor US, Australia Canada aboriginal . We choose civilization over the jungle, monotheism over pagan cults
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jun 23, 2022 01:34pm
@Dementia friendly , Because those who looted are now in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jun 23, 2022 01:36pm
The country is going to be bankrupt whilst people of Pakistan watch and still they will not come out onto streets, perhaps they deserve what they get.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Khan
Jun 23, 2022 01:49pm
@Akram, Go look at fuel prices in the international market
Reply Recommend 0
Danald Loo
Jun 23, 2022 02:12pm
@Dementia friendly , get real
Reply Recommend 0
Jehanzeb Ahmad
Jun 23, 2022 02:55pm
195 in next 10 days, and 185 in two months
Reply Recommend 0
Aron
Jun 23, 2022 02:57pm
@Naya Pakistani, read Sir Anthony Evans report, David Rose's investigative report, BBC Panorama by Richard Watson, the list goes on...
Reply Recommend 0
Dig not what you can’t fill
Jun 23, 2022 03:05pm
Do you know the story of a rookie thief who dug a hole in ground and sold the soil off .Then to cover up his crime he started digging new hole for the soil meant for the original hole but ended up digging more holes to fill his previous hole ?
Reply Recommend 0
PinkPeacock
Jun 23, 2022 03:06pm
@Akram, If one has view of “frog in a well”, he cannot see what is happening in the rest of the world. Petroleum products are refined form of crude oil, which is very high in the international market and cannot be brought down until crude prices easy. Please try to understand that if the prices of eggs go up, you cannot bring down the price of omelette. Got it?
Reply Recommend 0
PinkPeacock
Jun 23, 2022 03:08pm
@Dementia friendly , why don’t YOU?
Reply Recommend 0
khubaib foundation
Jun 23, 2022 03:08pm
khubaib Foundation gareb beacho ki madat krna or fut pat sona khana khalia jaty hn
Reply Recommend 0
Texan
Jun 23, 2022 03:21pm
Until a long term govt is in place, people will keep buying dollars as a safety net
Reply Recommend 0
PAKISTANAIS D’OUTRE-MER
Jun 23, 2022 03:23pm
Rupee can more be strengthened provided the foreign exchange attracted through incentives. The dual nationals, foreigners, need protection of their investment besides reliable law & order,no sensible man will invest in feudal corrupt society, where land frauds are rampant and no security for common man. The Federal Govt should invent dollar investment schemes, and let investor take away their profits in $s. Like in PSX.
Reply Recommend 0
JustWasif
Jun 23, 2022 03:28pm
nothing will change.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Jun 23, 2022 03:46pm
Have you heard of the term Dollarization of the Economy? The rich and effluent class of this Banana Republic has already linked their economies with the Greenback.
Reply Recommend 0
KannadaBoy
Jun 23, 2022 03:49pm
As long as country does not produce educated who can bring in wealth be it be in the form of IT/Global Services/Healthcare/Agri etc…country will suffer…u r not rich Arabs who are funded by Oil resources…
Reply Recommend 0
Aaam Aadmi
Jun 23, 2022 03:50pm
@Money, why would they do that
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jun 23, 2022 04:21pm
How can you bring back the looted wealth? Those who are involved in loot and plunder has done it scientifically. They had at their disposal.best available brains of accountant/ lawyers/ bankers. That is why even after involving in money laundering they are neat and clean.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayaz Samo
Jun 23, 2022 04:42pm
Bogus news. Now dollar is 210 pkr all time high
Reply Recommend 0

