Five Sri Lankan, two Omani seafarers rescued by PSMA

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 23, 2022 - Updated June 23, 2022 09:34am
The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency says five Sri Lankan seafarers were rescued around 560 nautical miles South of Karachi.—INP
KARACHI: In back-to-back search and rescue operations, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) has managed to save the lives of Sri Lankan and Omani seafarers in two separate incidents.

The PMSA said that the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Sri Lanka informed MRCC Pakistan on Tuesday that a Sri Lankan fishing vessel Amila Sea Food-Tuna-01 was in distress due to engine failure at around 560 nautical miles South of Karachi.

The PMSA responded immediately and despite the long distance sailed its ship promptly while tasking its patrol aircraft to locate them.

Concurrently, the PMSA started coordination with all merchant vessels passing close to the position of the Sri Lankan fishing vessel in distress. A tanker, MT Al Tair, responded to the call and the PMSA directed it towards the distressed Sri Lankan fishing vessel. At around 10pm the tanker reached the position of the fishing vessel and recovered all five personnel.

It said that the Sri Lankan government and owner of the Amila Sea Food-Tuna-01 highly appreciated the efforts of PMSA.

In a similar search and rescue operation on Sunday, two Omani nationals stranded at sea for the last 10 days were also rescued by PMSA units and safely brought to Karachi.

The survivors were received by the consul general of Oman. The recovery of Omani nationals was highly appreciated by the Omani authorities and public at large.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2022

