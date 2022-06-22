DAWN.COM Logo

Rupee snaps losing streak on IMF breakthrough, gains 80 paisa against dollar

Talqeen Zubairi Published June 22, 2022 - Updated June 22, 2022 07:46pm

The rupee finally snapped its losing streak against the dollar on Wednesday, gaining 80 paisa in the interbank market a day after the government secured the much-anticipated deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the rupee appreciated Rs3.80 to Rs208 against the dollar today at 2:50pm from Tuesday's close of Rs211.80. By closing time on Wednesday, the greenback was being traded at Rs211, appreciating by 80 paisa.

The development comes after weeks of persistent declines in the rupee's value, which has been largely attributed to the country's rising import bill and depleting foreign exchange reserves. Yesterday, the greenback was at an all-time high, appreciating by a sharp Rs2 and had been on a bull run against the local currency for the eighth session in a row. Since April 11, when the PML-N coalition government took over, the dollar has gained over Rs30.

Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, credited the rupee's recovery to the good news related to the IMF deal. "Hopefully, once the deal is finalised by the end of this week, it will pave way for loan from China and other financial institutions."

Komal Mansoor, research head at Tresmark, also said that the market had been expecting the local currency to rebound from the 212-mark on the basis of the IMF deal, which was exactly what happened.

"With the tax reform and petroleum levy implemented, there is no other major hurdle," she noted, confident that the market sentiment will change from "extreme negative to neutral" and eventually positive.

Meanwhile, Mettis Global Director Saad Bin Naseer told Dawn.com that although rupee has found some support from the IMF news, it was likely to remain under pressure during the next few sessions until a final confirmation was announced.

The IMF loan facility had been stalled since early April as negotiations with the international money lender remained inconclusive, with the lender earlier expressing reservations over fuel and energy subsidies introduced by the previous PTI government and now over targets set by the new government for the upcoming fiscal year.

Pakistan had signed a 39-month, $6bn Extended Fund Facility with the IMF in July 2019, but the Fund stopped the disbursement of about $3bn when the previous government reneged on its commitments and announced fuel and energy subsidies.

However, in a breakthrough last night, Pakistan reached an agreement with the programme on the federal budget for 2022-23, leading to revival of the extended fund facility (EFF) after authorities committed to generate Rs436 billion more taxes and increase petroleum levy gradually up to Rs50 per litre.

Earlier, IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan, Esther Perez Ruiz told Dawn: "Discussions between the IMF staff and the authorities on policies to strengthen macroeconomic stability in the coming year continue."

The IMF mission will finalise monetary targets with the State Bank over the next couple of days and, in the meantime, share the draft of a Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policy (MEFP).

Akram
Jun 22, 2022 10:54am
Well done. With such an experienced and honest hardworking team at the helm of affairs Pakistan’s future is now secure.
Reply Recommend 0
S r
Jun 22, 2022 11:00am
It’s only temporary
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid- 2.0
Jun 22, 2022 11:01am
Don't rejoice yet, it's just the covering of the short positions by the traders
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jun 22, 2022 11:07am
What a drama , it will again start sliding by tomorrow
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Jun 22, 2022 11:18am
@Akram, no its just a deal in which we accepted almost all terms and conditions of IMF with out considring its implications. Industry will suffer, Exports will have also affect. Common people already suffering.
Reply Recommend 0
Lost in Bahria Town
Jun 22, 2022 11:24am
The almighty dollar wins..
Reply Recommend 0
HP
Jun 22, 2022 11:41am
@Akram, honest and hard working? Which cave have you come out off. Go back and hibernate.
Reply Recommend 0
dost
Jun 22, 2022 11:43am
it would have been better to clinch a deal with the IMF soon after coming into power instead of wasting precious weeks and damages worth billions of rupees to the economy when the final outcome was bowing to the dictates of the IMF. An early deal could have stopped freefall of the rupee and economy. PDM govt acted exactly in the same manner as PTI had done at the outset of its tenure.
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
Jun 22, 2022 11:49am
Congrats to the imported govt on bringing down dollar 80 paisa. Now they just need to bring it down a further 100 ruppees which should be a cake walk, right?
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jun 22, 2022 11:55am
What are you talking about, it has crossed 215.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu
Jun 22, 2022 11:56am
Well done to Gov for fighting for protecting the poor of the population !
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jun 22, 2022 12:04pm
Dollar will be on 90's in future.
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Jun 22, 2022 12:06pm
What a lovely achievement, really proud moment.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 22, 2022 12:12pm
Loan loan loan. Can they think of anything beyond it?
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas Saeed
Jun 22, 2022 12:16pm
0.8 Rs. up is huge. Now, we can buy 2 US dollars for a Rupee.
Reply Recommend 0
Marcus Aurelius
Jun 22, 2022 12:19pm
Too desperate to celebrate the achievement ?
Reply Recommend 0
Simbs
Jun 22, 2022 12:25pm
Short relief. Correct value is 300+
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jun 22, 2022 12:25pm
0.80 is not even close to Peanut and it is too early to make judgement, IMF is playing their role to destabilize Pakistan, No need to expect any betterment from IMF. Lets see after completion of Meeting IMF.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 22, 2022 12:36pm
In technical terms, it is noise, a tiny perturbation in trend which is devaluation of Pak Rupee will surely continue. Value is based on genuine financial base not loans, borrowed money which most often ends up willfully squandered in useless programs to syphon off most of it fraudulently.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Jun 22, 2022 12:37pm
Don’t get too excited, Wait till the end of the day..
Reply Recommend 0
ashar
Jun 22, 2022 12:50pm
We should have a long term plan of self sustainability. You cant run the country by continuously depending on lending agencies. Its not the sustainable model at all.
Reply Recommend 0
Dawood
Jun 22, 2022 12:51pm
@Akram, What a joke...some people just fail to learn and understand, calling this gunda raj pathetic government experienced and hardworking. ..What a shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Jun 22, 2022 12:56pm
Soon 170 .. just a good thought
Reply Recommend 0
Real.Pakistani
Jun 22, 2022 01:11pm
Really big gain 0.80 paisa only! Great!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan zindabad
Jun 22, 2022 01:16pm
@Akram, zardari is honest and sharifs are honest? Maryam( calibri) is honest? When nation is full of people like you, nation is bound to fail. Pakistan doesn’t India. People like you are enough.
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Jun 22, 2022 01:19pm
Good work Miftah. Plz get rid of all artificial subsidies and unnecessary imports. If imran had any guts, basic competence, or any love for Pakistan, he should have done that.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 22, 2022 01:36pm
Something is always better than nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Jun 22, 2022 01:37pm
Over 70 years, international monetary institutions have been lifeline of the country. lifeline almost has snapped.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 22, 2022 01:52pm
Up Rs 0.80 is top news after sliding daily!!
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jun 22, 2022 02:37pm
Good,but for how long.
Reply Recommend 0
kashif Mahmood
Jun 22, 2022 03:05pm
Great news...now pakistan will become a super power!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Jun 22, 2022 03:13pm
This is done just temporary to give the traders confidence, otherwise the business community has just lost its hope with the present reigme.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Jun 22, 2022 03:38pm
@Akram, you are actually happy at getting a loan, not stopping money wastage or corruption but getting loan against conditions that you don't even know yet. I bet you would never do this at personal level.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Jun 22, 2022 03:39pm
Shaukat tareen is already out to sabotage the celebration! What jokers these leaders of ours are!
Reply Recommend 0
I am run Khan
Jun 22, 2022 03:45pm
What a rise. Incredible
Reply Recommend 0
Arif Mahmood
Jun 22, 2022 03:45pm
Good Job, Miftah Ismail and his team
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Jun 22, 2022 03:56pm
Time for celebration, Well done.
Reply Recommend 0
abu
Jun 22, 2022 04:01pm
Wow road to recovery !!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Zafar Nasir
Jun 22, 2022 04:13pm
Our perpetual desire to borrow & keep borrowing would hardly diminish unless we decide to learn to live with in means & emulate habits to contain our unlimited lust to have more and more.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Jun 22, 2022 04:16pm
A little breathing space for our economy!
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin6
Jun 22, 2022 04:48pm
@Shaun, bring it first to Rs. 178 then celebrate.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashida Khan
Jun 22, 2022 05:32pm
By 2025, it will be 400 rupees.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jun 22, 2022 05:57pm
Amazing progress. I will be dancing in the streets!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 22, 2022 06:13pm
Penny rise, Pound drop!
Reply Recommend 0
Tayyab
Jun 22, 2022 06:16pm
After doing so much and burdening people with inflation the dollar loses only 0.80 paisa... wow
Reply Recommend 0
Hari
Jun 22, 2022 06:16pm
Money doesn't always solve problems. It just means nation is in ICU and you are agreeing to get treatment. Nation needs strong leadership (IK as well as current leadership don't work) to really fix problems
Reply Recommend 0
Munir Varraich
Jun 22, 2022 06:18pm
Title of Finance Minister should change to Loans Arranger, or better still Debt Gatherer.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 22, 2022 06:36pm
Rupee has been going up every day. It has taken a breather for a moment.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jun 22, 2022 06:36pm
@Akram, Pakistan Future means Neutrals and PDM Parties only and not the Nation.
Reply Recommend 0
jigen.m19
Jun 22, 2022 06:43pm
Wow a whole 80 paisa. Imagine all the stuff we can buy with that. Cant wait to spend my 80 paisa
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jun 22, 2022 06:52pm
@Akram, You have No Idea what the two parties did during 1986 till 1996 Era, which is called PPP and PML-N, history is important to see and understand. Best of Luck with your Parties and Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

