DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 22, 2022

UN bans two Taliban officials from travelling abroad

AFP Published June 22, 2022 - Updated June 22, 2022 07:53am
Afghan women and girls take part in a protest in front of the Ministry of Education in Kabul. — AFP
Afghan women and girls take part in a protest in front of the Ministry of Education in Kabul. — AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations on Monday banned two Taliban officials from travelling abroad in response to the harsh restrictions the hardline regime has imposed on Afghan women, diplomats said.

Travel exemptions permitting 15 Taliban officials to go abroad for talks and negotiations were set to expire on Monday.

For 13 officials the travel exemptions were extended for at least two months, but they were scrapped for two education officials in response to the Taliban’s decision to ban secondary girls’ education.

According to a diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity, the officials now banned from travelling are Said Ahmad Shaidkhel, the deputy education minister, and Abdul Baqi Basir Awal Shah — also known as Abdul Baqi Haqqani — the minister of higher education.

Published in Dawn, June 22nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Right to fair trial
22 Jun, 2022

Right to fair trial

IT is scarcely an understatement to say that in Pakistan, the fundamental right to a fair trial, as provided for...
Murdered workers
22 Jun, 2022

Murdered workers

THE murder of two workers hailing from Sindh in Balochistan’s Hoshab area on Monday is the second incident this...
Resurgent Covid-19
Updated 22 Jun, 2022

Resurgent Covid-19

Citizens grow complacent as national attention diverts to pressing economic and political crises.
IMF agreement
Updated 21 Jun, 2022

IMF agreement

The more the agreement with the IMF gets delayed, the more unmanageable the economy will become.
Another long war
21 Jun, 2022

Another long war

FOUR months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are no signs that this conflict will be resolved anytime...
Rising hepatitis C cases
21 Jun, 2022

Rising hepatitis C cases

REPORTS that cases of hepatitis C are rising in several districts of Sindh are both alarming and further proof of...