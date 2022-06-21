DAWN.COM Logo

PSX soars over 700 points on 'imminent IMF deal'

Dawn.com Published June 21, 2022 - Updated June 21, 2022 03:10pm
A snapshot of the intraday trade at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — Photo via PSX website
A snapshot of the intraday trade at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — Photo via PSX website

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index was up more than 700 points in afternoon trading on Tuesday as investor sentiment was buoyed by the possibility of an announcement revealing Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the release of $1 billion loan tranche.

According to the PSX website, the index gained was up 786 points, or 1.88 per cent, at 3:05pm.

Raza Jaffrey, head of research at Intermarket Securities, said that there was "rising exuberance" in the market over reports that a staff-level agreement with the Fund was imminent.

"If this happens, it can unlock funding from other sources, lift foreign exchange reserves and help the rupee recover some ground. The stock market appears to be anticipating this chain of events," he told Dawn.com.

Ahsan Mehanti of the Arif Habib Corporation said stocks showed "sharp recovery" on the finance minister hinting at the resumption of the IMF bailout programme within a day or two.

More to follow

CarelessWhispers
Jun 21, 2022 03:13pm
Bad news for IK & PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jun 21, 2022 03:21pm
A nation of 220 million is waiting for a billion dollar.Why did you make us so weak imran khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Yaqoob
Jun 21, 2022 03:25pm
Only on papers. $ soaring and inflation breaking peoples back. Neutral loving it !
Reply Recommend 0

