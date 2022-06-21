Cloudfare outage hits websites across the world

Several popular websites were unreachable on Tuesday afternoon after Cloudfare — a DNS service — reported a "widespread outage".

In a statement, available on its website, Cloudfare confirmed the outage. "A critical P0 incident was declared at approximately 06:34AM UTC (11:57am PST). Connectivity in Cloudflare’s network has been disrupted in broad regions."

Eyeballs, it continued, attempting to reach Cloudflare sites in impacted regions will observe 500 errors. "The incident impacts all data plane services in our network."

Cloudfare added that a "fix was being implemented" assuring that it would keep updating users as they have more information.

The websites that have been affected by the outage include Dawn.com, Samaa.tv, Discord, Omegle, DoorDash, Crunchyroll, Feedly, Zerodha, Medium.com, news outlet Register, Upstox and Social Blade among others.

A DNS server is an address book that matches a websites name (e.g. http://google.com) to its real IP (a set of numbers). For nationwide use, you need DNS servers that can handle a lot of traffic and respond fast.