DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 21, 2022

Call to curb suicides in Ghizer

A Correspondent Published June 21, 2022 - Updated June 21, 2022 08:50am

GILGIT: The youths of Ghizer district have demanded of the government to help curb increasing incidence of suicide among local people, especially youngsters.

They were speaking at a gathering held in Gahkuch area the other day to discuss ways to curb increasing suicides among local people.

The event was organised by Immune Commune Research and Development (ICRD).

Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate, lawmaker Nawaz Khan Naji, representatives of the district administration, civil society organisations, educational and religious institutions were also in attendance.

The speakers said the increasing suicide incidents in the valley were alarming, and pointed out that poor mental health was main reason behind such cases.

Speaking the occasion, Nazir Ahmed Advocate urged the youth to tackle the challenges in life with aplomb and composure.

He assured his support for such an initiative to control the issue.

A resolution passed at the function demanded establishment of a hotline with trained staff to conduct counselling sessions for the people.

It suggested equipping the teachers of schools and colleges with psycho-social counselling skills to work as primary point of interaction and referrals for further treatment of serious cases.

The resolution demanded legislation to curb sexual and child abuse, early marriages, drug abuse and domestic violence.

It demanded conducting screening in educational institutions to identify mental health issues among youth and establishment of a forensic laboratory to enable the police to investigate the cases on scientific and psychological grounds.

They also called for research on suicide and mental health by certified institutions and experts in the relevant field.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF agreement
Updated 21 Jun, 2022

IMF agreement

The more the agreement with the IMF gets delayed, the more unmanageable the economy will become.
Another long war
21 Jun, 2022

Another long war

FOUR months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are no signs that this conflict will be resolved anytime...
Rising hepatitis C cases
21 Jun, 2022

Rising hepatitis C cases

REPORTS that cases of hepatitis C are rising in several districts of Sindh are both alarming and further proof of...
Foreign policy rethink
Updated 20 Jun, 2022

Foreign policy rethink

The incumbent government must adhere to a foreign police that is above petty politics and party lines.
Drought emergency
20 Jun, 2022

Drought emergency

EVEN now, when crop yields have declined, cattle are dying, agricultural lands are parched and millions do not have...
On refugees
20 Jun, 2022

On refugees

JUNE 20, marked as World Refugee Day, has rolled around once again while the world is wracked by social and economic...