Call to curb suicides in Ghizer

GILGIT: The youths of Ghizer district have demanded of the government to help curb increasing incidence of suicide among local people, especially youngsters.

They were speaking at a gathering held in Gahkuch area the other day to discuss ways to curb increasing suicides among local people.

The event was organised by Immune Commune Research and Development (ICRD).

Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate, lawmaker Nawaz Khan Naji, representatives of the district administration, civil society organisations, educational and religious institutions were also in attendance.

The speakers said the increasing suicide incidents in the valley were alarming, and pointed out that poor mental health was main reason behind such cases.

Speaking the occasion, Nazir Ahmed Advocate urged the youth to tackle the challenges in life with aplomb and composure.

He assured his support for such an initiative to control the issue.

A resolution passed at the function demanded establishment of a hotline with trained staff to conduct counselling sessions for the people.

It suggested equipping the teachers of schools and colleges with psycho-social counselling skills to work as primary point of interaction and referrals for further treatment of serious cases.

The resolution demanded legislation to curb sexual and child abuse, early marriages, drug abuse and domestic violence.

It demanded conducting screening in educational institutions to identify mental health issues among youth and establishment of a forensic laboratory to enable the police to investigate the cases on scientific and psychological grounds.

They also called for research on suicide and mental health by certified institutions and experts in the relevant field.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2022