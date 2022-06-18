DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 18, 2022

Three labourers killed in Balochistan's Harnai attack

Saleem Shahid Published June 18, 2022 - Updated June 18, 2022 09:54am

QUETTA: Three labourers were killed and as many wounded in an armed attack on a camp of labourers in Harnai area of Balochistan late on Friday night.

Official sources said that a group of armed men opened indiscriminate firing on the camp in Chaper left area of Harnai district.

“Three labourers died on the spot while three others were seriously wounded in the attack,” the Sibi division’s commissioner said.

“The terrorists set fire to the camp, leaving it completely gutted. A number of vehicles were also set on fire by the armed men.”

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the Ziarat administration sent ambulances to the area for taking the injured to hospital.

Officials said the labourers were working at a government project. No group or organisation claimed responsibility till the early hours of Saturday morning.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Caffeine
Jun 18, 2022 10:30am
Internal security is a dream lost forever
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Jun 18, 2022 10:41am
Indian sponsored terrorism should stop.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Some good news
Updated 18 Jun, 2022

Some good news

Being downgraded to the grey list again would do irreparable damage to the economy and international trade.
NA-240 violence
18 Jun, 2022

NA-240 violence

THE ugly scenes witnessed in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency during Thursday’s by-poll are a reminder of the...
Lights out
18 Jun, 2022

Lights out

THE Sindh government yesterday became the first provincial administration to enforce the early closure of markets in...
Fuel price woes
Updated 17 Jun, 2022

Fuel price woes

Unless govt can find new streams of revenue to create fiscal space for subsidies, public will bear brunt of inflation.
FM’s Iran visit
17 Jun, 2022

FM’s Iran visit

THOUGH there is great potential in the Pakistan-Iran relationship, geopolitical complications, particularly since ...
Punjab budget, finally
17 Jun, 2022

Punjab budget, finally

PUNJAB is where the battle for power will be fought between the PML-N-led ruling coalition and the opposition PTI,...