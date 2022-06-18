Three labourers killed in Balochistan's Harnai attack

QUETTA: Three labourers were killed and as many wounded in an armed attack on a camp of labourers in Harnai area of Balochistan late on Friday night.

Official sources said that a group of armed men opened indiscriminate firing on the camp in Chaper left area of Harnai district.

“Three labourers died on the spot while three others were seriously wounded in the attack,” the Sibi division’s commissioner said.

“The terrorists set fire to the camp, leaving it completely gutted. A number of vehicles were also set on fire by the armed men.”

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the Ziarat administration sent ambulances to the area for taking the injured to hospital.

Officials said the labourers were working at a government project. No group or organisation claimed responsibility till the early hours of Saturday morning.

