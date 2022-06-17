DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 17, 2022

Two children killed in house fire in KP's Shangla

Umar Bacha Published June 17, 2022 - Updated June 17, 2022 05:12pm
Volunteers comb the rubble of a house that was burnt down on Friday. —Photo provided by author
Volunteers comb the rubble of a house that was burnt down on Friday. —Photo provided by author

Two children, aged seven and 10, were killed in a house fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district on Friday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Martung Mohammad Saeed Khan told Dawn.com that the two children were cousins.

The children had set fire to the grass in the cattle pen at their house, which later engulfed the entire residence, he said. The official shared that the pen was situated on the second floor of the two-storey house, which was built of wood.

The house was gutted in the fire, he said, adding that area residents had made hectic efforts to save the rest of the family and extinguish the blaze.

Khan further shared that the family was unaware of the children's deaths and had only found out after the fire was put out and their charred bodies were discovered.

Shangla has been fighting a wave of forest fires, which first started a week ago and has taken eight lives so far.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fuel price woes
Updated 17 Jun, 2022

Fuel price woes

Unless govt can find new streams of revenue to create fiscal space for subsidies, public will bear brunt of inflation.
FM’s Iran visit
17 Jun, 2022

FM’s Iran visit

THOUGH there is great potential in the Pakistan-Iran relationship, geopolitical complications, particularly since ...
Punjab budget, finally
17 Jun, 2022

Punjab budget, finally

PUNJAB is where the battle for power will be fought between the PML-N-led ruling coalition and the opposition PTI,...
Storm incoming
Updated 16 Jun, 2022

Storm incoming

Will the budget drawn up by the incumbent government be sufficient for the massive challenges looming ahead?
KP and Sindh budgets
16 Jun, 2022

KP and Sindh budgets

BOTH Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced fiscally expansionary budgets for 2022-23 that allocate massive...
Exotic birds
16 Jun, 2022

Exotic birds

JOINT action by the Sindh Wildlife Department and Rangers on Sunday that caught a consignment of at least 26 exotic...