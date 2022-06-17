DAWN.COM Logo

Not many Afghans entered since US pullout: UNHCR

Saleem Shahid Published June 17, 2022 - Updated June 17, 2022 08:40am

QUETTA: The head of UNHCR office in Quetta, Erwin Policar, has said that contrary to expectations of the UN, a large number of Afghan refugees have not come to Pakistan after the withdrawal of US troops and formation of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

“The UNHCR was expecting a huge influx of Afghan refugees in Pakistan after the pullout of US troops and establishment of the Taliban government, but it did not happen,” Mr Policar told journalists at the UNHCR office here on Thursday.

He said most of Afghan refugees now crossing into Pakistan were trying to take refuge in Western countries.

He said that at present 1.3 million registered Afghan refugees were residing in Pakistan. Of these, 330,000 were staying in 10 camps established in different areas of Balochistan.

He said some refugees were also returning to Afghanistan under the Voluntary Repatriation Programme.

