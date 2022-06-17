DAWN.COM Logo

Two killed as ferris wheel falls on participants of mela

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 17, 2022 - Updated June 17, 2022 09:14am
People stand in front of the ferris wheel that fell down as a result of strong winds in Islamabad on Thursday. — Online
ISLAMABAD: At least two persons were killed and six other people were injured after a ferris wheel fell on participants of a mela during the windstorm on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Pindorian village where a three-day traditional mela was underway in connection with the Urs of Chan Pir Baba, the police said.

When the windstorm started, all of a sudden the ferris wheel was uprooted and fell on people moving around it.

As a result, scores of people, including women and children, sustained injuries and two of them - Shafiq, 75, and a girl died on the spot.

At least six people who were critically injured were shifted to hospital. Others with minor injuries were taken away by their relatives before arrival of the police.

An officer of the capital administration said the traditional mela had been an annual feature for decades. As per practice of the capital administration, permission was not required for traditional gatherings.

Published in Dawn,June 17th, 2022

