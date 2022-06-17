DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 17, 2022

Gunmen kill traffic cop in Tank

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published June 17, 2022 - Updated June 17, 2022 09:38am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A traffic police constable was martyred and two others, including a policeman, were injured when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them in the densely-populated Dabarra area of Tank district on Thursday.

An official said that the police personnel were on duty in the Dabarra area of Tank when unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on them.

As a result, traffic police constable Mohsin was martyred on the spot, while another one identified as Raees was seriously injured. A passer-by was also injured in the incident. The attackers escaped after the incident.

Soon after the incident, district police officer Waqar Ahmed along with a heavy contingent of police reached the spot, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified attackers.

Meanwhile, funeral of the martyred constable was offered at the DPO office, Tank, which was also attended by the Sector Commander South, DPO Waqar Ahmed, police officers and people from various walks of life.

Published in Dawn,June 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fuel price woes
Updated 17 Jun, 2022

Fuel price woes

Unless govt can find new streams of revenue to create fiscal space for subsidies, public will bear brunt of inflation.
FM’s Iran visit
17 Jun, 2022

FM’s Iran visit

THOUGH there is great potential in the Pakistan-Iran relationship, geopolitical complications, particularly since ...
Punjab budget, finally
17 Jun, 2022

Punjab budget, finally

PUNJAB is where the battle for power will be fought between the PML-N-led ruling coalition and the opposition PTI,...
Storm incoming
Updated 16 Jun, 2022

Storm incoming

Will the budget drawn up by the incumbent government be sufficient for the massive challenges looming ahead?
KP and Sindh budgets
16 Jun, 2022

KP and Sindh budgets

BOTH Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced fiscally expansionary budgets for 2022-23 that allocate massive...
Exotic birds
16 Jun, 2022

Exotic birds

JOINT action by the Sindh Wildlife Department and Rangers on Sunday that caught a consignment of at least 26 exotic...