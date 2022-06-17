Gunmen kill traffic cop in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A traffic police constable was martyred and two others, including a policeman, were injured when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them in the densely-populated Dabarra area of Tank district on Thursday.

An official said that the police personnel were on duty in the Dabarra area of Tank when unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on them.

As a result, traffic police constable Mohsin was martyred on the spot, while another one identified as Raees was seriously injured. A passer-by was also injured in the incident. The attackers escaped after the incident.

Soon after the incident, district police officer Waqar Ahmed along with a heavy contingent of police reached the spot, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified attackers.

Meanwhile, funeral of the martyred constable was offered at the DPO office, Tank, which was also attended by the Sector Commander South, DPO Waqar Ahmed, police officers and people from various walks of life.

Published in Dawn,June 17th, 2022