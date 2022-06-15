Fires doused in Bajaur, Swabi mountains

BAJAUR/SWABI: A fire broke out on a mountain in Laghari area of Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district on Tuesday.

Local residents said they tried to put out the blaze, but to no avail.

Later, the villagers said they informed the Rescue 1122, Khar station, which sent a team of six firefighters to put out the blaze.

The firefighters along with local residents and forest department officials successfully doused the fire.

The rescue officials and residents said a number of trees were destroyed in the fire that continued for about two hours.

The forest department launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, a wildfire that broke out on mountain in Gadoon Amazi area was brought under control after hectic efforts by the Rescue 1122 firefighters on Tuesday.

Rescue officials said the fire broke out in Ghani Chathra Mountain, and the local people immediately informed the rescue service.

The firefighters immediately reached the spot and put out the rapidly spreading fire.

They said it was the second fire erupted in the difficult terrain during the last four days, which destroyed trees and the grass use by people as cattle fodder.

Published in Dawn,June 15th, 2022