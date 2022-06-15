Blood screening must for prisoners in Balochistan

QUETTA: Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday said that as per guidelines of the Federal Shariat Court and revised prison rules, blood screening of every prisoner before entering the jail had been made mandatory.

“There are testing laboratories in Quetta and Machh jails. However, laboratories are yet to be set up in nine other jails of the province,” said Dr Buledi while talking to IG Jail Malik Shuja Hussain Kasi. She was of the opinion that old prison laws needed to be changed in line with the latest requirement as Bengali is included, but Balochi and Brahui languages are not included in jail manual’s curriculum.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2022