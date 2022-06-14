Dollar extends gains, moves past Rs205 in interbank trade

After hitting a new peak on Monday, the US dollar extended its gains against the rupee in the interbank market and rose past Rs205 mark to reach a new high during the early hours of trading on Tuesday — a trend that analysts and currency dealers attribute largely to the dollar strengthening in global markets, a dearth of dollar inflows while the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) $6 billion loan facility remains stalled and the central bank's depleting foreign exchange reserves.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the greenback appreciated Rs1.70 from the previous day's close of Rs203.90 and climbed to Rs205.50 around 10:30am. (The FAP's closing rate shows a slight deviation from that of the State Bank of Pakistan, which posted a closing rate of Rs203.86).

Head of research at Tresmark, Komal Mansoor, views the rupee's fall in light of trends in global markets, where the dollar has been gaining ground.

According to a Reuters report, the US dollar stood by a fresh 20-year peak today and just about everything else nursed losses as investors braced for aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes and a possible recession.

“The dollar's strength, on the basis of quantitative tightening, is the key driver in the global markets," Mansoor told Dawn.com. She pointed out that Japan's Yen was at a 24-year-low and other "major and regional currencies are also at multi-year lows.

"This is playing in the minds of local traders," she explained.

More to follow