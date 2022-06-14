Turkish envoy meets air chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Monday.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

While appreciating professionalism of Pakistan Air Force, Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul acknowledged PAF’s rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The air chief said Pakistan and Turkiye have longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between the air forces of the two countries.

The air chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The air chief further said: “Pakistan values its relations with Turkiye, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.”

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2022