DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 12, 2022

Fire in impoundment lot torches unclaimed vehicles in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published June 12, 2022 - Updated June 12, 2022 07:41pm
This image shows countless motorcycles that were damaged by the fire. — Photo provided by author
This image shows countless motorcycles that were damaged by the fire. — Photo provided by author
This picture shows a truck and dozens of motorcycles burnt by the fire in Gulshan-i-Iqbal. — DawnNewsTV
This picture shows a truck and dozens of motorcycles burnt by the fire in Gulshan-i-Iqbal. — DawnNewsTV
This image shows officials working to extinguish the fire that broke out. — Photo provided by author
This image shows officials working to extinguish the fire that broke out. — Photo provided by author

A fire broke out at a vehicles' impoundment lot — commonly known as Nazarat — near Aziz Bhatti Park in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal neighbourhood on Sunday, gutting many vehicles in the process.

Established in 1992, the centralised vehicles pool helps people locate their recovered vehicles in one place instead of visiting different police stations. Unclaimed vehicles or those which have been impounded due to a lack of registration documents are given to officers on superdari (custodianship).

A statement issued by the Aziz Bhatti police station said that officials and the fire brigade were present at the scene, while the latter was working on extinguishing the flames.

The statement added that no casualties had been reported and further investigation was under way.

Later, a fire brigade control room official, who did not want to be named, told Dawn.com that six fire tenders managed to bring the blaze under control. He said two fire tenders were still at the scene to carry out cooling work.

The fireman said that the old vehicles had been parked without any proper care or supervision, adding that bushes and shrubbery surrounded the area. He said that the exact cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained.

Officials have yet to put a number on the number of vehicles damaged in the fire. Footage seen by Dawn.com showed dozens of motorcycles burnt at the scene.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the fire and ordered Karachi Commissioner Mohammed Iqbal Memon to submit a detailed report on the incident and the damages caused by it.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the budget
Updated 12 Jun, 2022

After the budget

The rulers will have only themselves to blame if they set impractical goals that they are unable to deliver on.
Afghan visa policy
12 Jun, 2022

Afghan visa policy

PAKISTAN has been a destination of ‘choice’ for millions of Afghans fleeing their strife-torn homeland for the...
Cricket power show
12 Jun, 2022

Cricket power show

THE first win was nerve-jangling, the second emphatic. For 14 years, Multan had missed out on international cricket...
Budget 2022-23
Updated 11 Jun, 2022

Budget 2022-23

Budget document reads as if the government simply ticked off items from a checklist handed to it by the IMF.
Forest fire SOPs
11 Jun, 2022

Forest fire SOPs

THERE appears to be no respite from the forest fires that keep erupting in whatever relatively dense forests remain...
K-IV progress
11 Jun, 2022

K-IV progress

AFTER several delays and unfulfilled promises, the K-IV water project — designed to deliver an extra 260 million...