Court reserves decision on Shehbaz, Hamza's pre-arrest bail in Rs16bn money laundering case

A special court in Lahore on Saturday reserved its decision on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz's pre-arrest bail applications in a Rs16 billion money laundering case registered against them by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court also reserved its decision on pre-arrest bail applications filed by other suspects in the case.

In the hearing, the investigation officer informed the court that neither he nor the previous IO had submitted a fresh report requiring Shehbaz and Hamza's custody.

This contradicts FIA Prosecutor Farooq Bajwa's statement, who had confirmed to the court during the last hearing that the agency wanted to arrest the leaders.

Presiding Judge of the Special Court (Central-I), Ijaz Hassan Awan, had extended Shehbaz and Hamza's interim bails in the case till June 11 (today) during the last hearing. Both leaders appeared in court for today as well.

At the outset of the hearing, the FIA submitted a report about non-bailable arrest warrants issued for three suspects, including Shehbaz's son Suleman Shehbaz, Malik Maqsood and Tahir Naqvi.

Hamza Shehbaz arriving to court. —DawnNewsTV

The report stated that the warrants could not be executed since Suleman was not present at his address and had gone abroad. In addition, the FIA had written a letter to the relevant agency for verification of Maqsood's death, according to the report.

The same was stated by FIA Prosecutor Farooq Bajwa who informed the court that the agency had written to Interpol in connection with Maqsood's death.

The judge then directed the FIA to submit a verified report. He also made a newspaper clipping about the death part of the court proceedings.

Charges against Shehbaz, Hamza

The FIA had in December 2021 submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza to a special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16bn in the sugar scam case.

"The investigation team has detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions," according to an FIA report submitted to the court.

The amount was kept in "hidden accounts" and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity, the report added.

This amount (Rs16bn) has nothing to do with the sugar business (of the Shehbaz family), it claimed. The money received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for the beneficial use of his family members, the FIA had alleged.

"Eleven low-paid employees of the Sharif group who 'held and possessed' the laundered proceeds on behalf of the principal accused, are found guilty of facilitating money laundering. The three other co-accused of the Sharif group also actively facilitated the money laundering," the agency had said.

