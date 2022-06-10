Musharraf not on ventilator, going through a difficult stage: family

Former president Pervez Musharraf's family on Friday clarified that he was not on ventilator but has been hospitalised for the last three weeks.

"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalised for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis)," the statement issued via Musharraf's official Twitter account stated. "Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living."

The family issued the statement after false news of his demise started circulating on social media after some Pakistani and Indian publications carried it.

All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) spokesperson Amaan Khan Tareen also rubbished the false reports of his demise, when contacted by Dawn.com, saying it was "fake news".

The retired general's illness came to light in 2018 when APML announced that he was suffering from a rare disease amyloidosis.

The party's Overseas President Afzaal Siddiqui had said that Musharraf's condition had "weakened his nervous system". At the time he was being treated in London.

On March 31, 2014, Musharraf was indicted for suspending the Constitution on November 3, 2007. He, however, left the country in March 2016, for Dubai to seek medical treatment and hasn't returned since.

