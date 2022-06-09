DAWN.COM Logo

HRCP urges govt to address ‘sense of deprivation’ in GB

Jamil Nagri Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 08:47am

GILGIT: The Human Rig­hts Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called upon the federal government to address the “constitutional, political and economic deprivation” of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The HRCP issued the statement after the end of a fact-finding mission’s visit to the region.

The mission comprised Salima Hashmi, Muzaffar Hussain, Ghazi Salahuddin and Israruddin.

Addressing a press conference at the press club on Wed­nesday, Ghazi Salah­ud­din said the human rights situation had deteriorated in GB, with po­­litical workers, ri­­ghts activists, lawyers and re­­­l­igious leaders expressing their disappointment at Islam­abad’s failure to integrate GB with the rest of the country.

He said the groups that the mission consulted were of the view that GB should at least be granted a “provisi­o­nal provincial status” or, as a last option, a system of governance similar to that of AJK.

Political leaders who met the mission suggested GB be included in the plan for electoral reforms, which is to begin shortly, Mr Salahuddin said. He said Gilgit-Baltistan can­not benefit fully from the China-Pakistan Econo­m­ic Cor­­ridor (CPEC) proje­­ct bec­ause of its disputed status.

The mission was also concerned to learn that the victims of the 2010 Attabad Lake disaster had neither been compensated nor rehabilitated.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2022

