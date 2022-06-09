DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 09, 2022

PAC seeks Nepra report on IPP agreements

Malik Asad Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 08:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday sought a report from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on agreements signed with independent power producers (IPPs).

At a meeting held at the Parliament House, the PAC discussed audit paras related to authorities working under the administrative control of Cabinet Division.

Briefing the committee, Nepra chairman Tauseef Farooqi said the country had the capacity to produce 41,000 megawatts of electricity.

He said the current power outages in the country were due to insufficient supply of oil to power generating plants. PAC chairman Noor Alam Khan asked the Nepra chairman how industries of the country would function under such circumstances.

Mr Farooqi said that some IPPs were being paid despite the fact that their supplied electricity was not being used. The PAC chairman ordered the Nepra chairman to submit details of the IPPs’ agreements in the next meeting of the committee.

The Nepra chairman told the meeting that Quetta topped the list of power theft regions as Qesco was facing 65pc power losses.

The PAC chairman said it had come to his knowledge that audit exercise was not carried out in Ogra and Nepra and wondered how the system could work without the audit of national institutions.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Charter of the economy
Updated 09 Jun, 2022

Charter of the economy

There first needs to be an agreement that cynical politicking over the economy should not be a means to gain public support.
By-election test
09 Jun, 2022

By-election test

EVEN though the appointment of a new governor in Punjab has somewhat reduced political uncertainty in the ...
Brutish behaviour
09 Jun, 2022

Brutish behaviour

IT has unfortunately become the norm in Pakistan for many members of the legal community to display uncouth ...
Energy crisis
Updated 08 Jun, 2022

Energy crisis

It is clear no single party can provide the solution to the chronic problems that plague Pakistan’s energy sector.
Unacceptable language
08 Jun, 2022

Unacceptable language

IT beggars belief that lawmakers would throw around statements that make them appear indistinguishable from the...
Livestock precautions
08 Jun, 2022

Livestock precautions

WITH around a month left before Eidul Azha, livestock markets have begun to spring up offering sacrificial animals...