Fitch sees consistent growth for Islamic banking

KARACHI: The Islamic finance industry in Pakistan is expected to continue its growth trajectory over the medium term, driven by a strong government push and steadily rising public demand for Islamic products, said Fitch Ratings in a report.

However, the industry faces key challenges that could slow its growth such as the still-developing Islamic finance regulatory framework, the report observes.

In April, the Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan (FSC) declared that ‘riba’ or interest is prohibited in Islam, including relating to banking transactions.

The FSC directed the government to adopt Sharia-compliant modes while borrowing from domestic or foreign sources in the future.

The FSC set an implementation timeline of five years to convert the economy of Pakistan into “an equitable, asset-based, risk sharing and interest-free economy by end of 2027”.

If court orders are implemented effectively, the Islamic finance industry could receive a large boost in the medium term,” notes the rating agency.

However, uncertainties loom over policy implementation as court judgments on this subject were issued previously but with limited effect on the banking sector.

The Islamic finance industry faces multiple other challenges. This includes a still-developing Islamic finance regulatory framework, limited supply of Sharia-compliant products and gaps in the distributional channels, with limited outreach in the populous rural areas where 63pc of the total Pakistani population resides, according to World Bank.

The size of the Pakistani Islamic finance industry is estimated to have crossed $42 billion at end of the first quarter of 2-22.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2022