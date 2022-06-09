DAWN.COM Logo

More Punjab DPOs transferred under ‘political pressure’

Asif Chaudhry Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 09:29am

LAHORE: The Punjab government transferred several district police officers (DPOs) including head of Vehari district police who was replaced by an officer reportedly “recommended” by some local parliamentarians of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Appointed some four months back, Vehari DPO Tariq Aziz (BS-19) was prematurely transferred and directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO). He was replaced by BS-18 police officer Rana Shahid Pervez from Special Branch.

An official privy to the information said that some PML-N MNAs and MPAs had met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for the appointment of Rana Shahid as new DPO of Vehari.

He said the ruling PML-N in Punjab was facing pressure from its parliamentarians to make appointment of favourite officers.

Similarly, Okara DPO Omer Saeed Malik has also been transferred prematurely and directed to report to the CPO till further order. He was deputed in Okara hardly a week ago. However, it is said Omer Saeed had himself requested the CPO for his transfer from Okara as he had already served there as DPO for a period of one year.

There are reports of more transfers of DPOs in coming days, specially those appointed by the last PTI government. They included DPOs of Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Khanewal, the official said.

According to the notification, Additional SP Civil Lines Gujranwala Asadur Rehman has been transferred and posted as Chiniot DPO vice retired Capt Aamir Khan Niazi who has been transferred and posted as Jhelum DPO vice Kamran Mumtaz.

Kamran Mumtaz has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO for further order. Hafizabad DPO Bilal Zafar Sheikh has been transferred and posted as Sargodha DPO vice Mohammad Rizwan Ahmad Khan who has been directed to report to the CPO till further order.

Punjab Counter Terrorism Department SSP Operations Asad Sarfraz Khan has been transferred and posted as Narowal DPO vice Rizwan Omer Gondal who has been transferred and posted as Mianwali DPO vice Ismailur Rehman who has been directed to report to the CPO for further order.

AIG Operations Punjab Zeeshan Raza has been transferred and posted as Sialkot DPO while AIG Logistics at CPO Rana Shoib Mehmood has been transferred and posted as new Toba Tek Singh DPO against an existing vacancy.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2022

