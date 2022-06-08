West Indies win toss, bat against Pakistan in first ODI

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat in the first day-night international against Pakistan in Multan on Wednesday.

The tourists brought Romario Shepherd and Rovman Powell into the squad that beat the Netherlands in their last ODI at Amstelveen on Saturday.

For Pakistan 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris makes his one-day international debut, while spinning all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz return after missing the Australian series in April through injury.

The three-match series is part of One-Day Super League — qualification round of the 2023 World Cup — in which each match carries ten points.

The other two matches will be on Friday and Sunday — also in Multan.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Junior

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK) TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK) Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)