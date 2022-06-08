10 killed as passenger van plunges into ravine near Balochistan's Killa Saifullah: Rescue 1122

At least 10 people were killed and 15 injured when a passenger van travelling on the Zhob National Highway in Balochistan plunged hundreds of feet into a ravine near Killa Saifullah on Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, an emergency has been imposed at hospitals located in the area, and teams from Quetta have been called in for the rescue operation.

Immediately after the accident was reported, condolences started pouring in. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the incident. In a tweet, the Pakistan Peoples Party media cell said that the party chairman has extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

Bilawal urged authorities to ensure adequate medical treatment for the injured persons and called on them to take steps to avoid such accidents in the future.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.