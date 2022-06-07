Four coaches of Karachi Express derail soon after departure

KARACHI: The Lahore-bound Karachi Express got derailed soon after departing from the Cantonment Railway Station on Monday afternoon.

According to a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, the train derailed minutes after leaving Cantonment Station. There were no casualties as the engine had not picked up speed.

“The train departed from platform number two of Cantt Station at 4.30pm and it needed to be put on line one or the main track soon after to be on its way at the first intersection that falls between the station and Kala Pul. But due to a delay in the shifting of gears to change tracks it got derailed,” he said.

Providing more details, the spokesperson said that by the time the track was changed, six of the coaches had already passed the point of diversion and were on line two while the last four coaches got derailed. “Two of the coaches that were derailed were air-conditioned coaches, while two happened to be economy coaches,” the spokesperson said.

There were confused and shaken passengers peeping out from the windows of the derailed coaches of the train soon after the incident. There were upset, cranky and crying children sitting with their parents on the train track waiting for the train to be put together and be on its way. There were the older and elderly folks also thanking the Almighty to have spared their lives. Many of them were praying to offer gratitude to God.

“Had this accident taken place a little ahead during our journey with the train moving fast, we would surely not be here today,” said one elderly gentleman, grateful to be alive.

But there were also others who were not so grateful such as the Pakhtoon men travelling with their families who held their privacy dear. Their women refused to even step out of the derailed coaches, even after the cranes arrived to put the coaches back on track.

Because power was also disconnected in the coaches, many children, especially the young children, were found waiting on the tracks with their parents.

The PR claimed that normal train operations had not been disturbed too much because of the accident as the Railways quickly started clearing the tracks.

“We quickly went to work clearing the lines and thankfully regular operations were not that badly affected. There was Tezgaam leaving next, which did so as per its schedule and the other trains will also be departing on time,” the spokesperson added.

Later, by 8.30pm the train was back on track with the four affected coaches connected again to the main train and all ready to be on its way.

