Today's Paper | June 05, 2022

Rana Sanaullah ‘welcomes’ Imran as reports of return to Bani Gala make rounds

Dawn.com | Javed Hussain Published June 5, 2022 - Updated June 5, 2022 01:22pm
PTI Chairman Imran Khan (L) and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah — DawnNewsTV
PTI Chairman Imran Khan (L) and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah — DawnNewsTV

As reports of former prime minister Imran Khan's return to Islamabad emerge, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday 'welcomed' him, saying the police personnel protecting the former prime minister would arrest him "with great enthusiasm" once his pre-arrest bail expires.

The PTI chief has remained in Peshawar instead of his Bani Gala residence ever since he began his party's 'Haqeeqi Azadi March on May 25, in which police clashed with party workers amid reports of sporadic violence. Imran returned to the province since the march abruptly ended the following day.

That same day, Imran and other top PTI leaders were booked in a number of cases at multiple police stations across Islamabad over allegations of arson and vandalism. He received pre-arrest bail until June 25 from the Peshawar High Court, which instructed him to appear before the Islamabad sessions court before the expiry of his pre-arrest bail.

Late Saturday night, the Islamabad Police said that in the view of Imran's "expected arrival", security around Bani Gala has been strengthened and placed on high alert. But they said nothing official had been announced with regard to Imran's return.

"However, until now Islamabad Police has not received any confirmed news of return from Imran Khan's team," the Islamabad police tweeted.

"Security Division has deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala. List of people in Bani Gala not provided yet to Police. Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and any congregation is not allowed as per orders of District Magistrate," it further stated.

The police added that Imran would be provided complete security as per the law and "reciprocal cooperation is expected from security teams of Imran Khan as well".

Meanwhile, there were media reports that the PTI's core committee meeting would be held at Bani Gala. Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid confirmed to Dawn.com that the former prime minister is planning to chair the meeting.

Addressing Imran's possible return, Sanaullah "welcomed" him and said as per the law, he was being provided security. However, he said that "same security" would arrest the PTI chairman with "great enthusiasm" as soon as his pre-arrest bail expires.

"Imran Niazi has been named in more than two dozen cases registered across the country under charges of rioting, sedition, spreading chaos and armed attacks on the federation," he tweeted.

"A person who spreads chaos in the country on a daily basis, who has complete disregard for moral and democratic values and who sometimes calls his opponents traitors and Yazidis... how can he be the head of a political party in a democratic society?" the minister went on, adding that this was the "moment of reflection" for the nation.

Comments (6)
Dominic
Jun 05, 2022 12:19pm
And who is going to arrest this Criminal Rana Sanullah???
Reply
SAB
Jun 05, 2022 12:23pm
This Interior Minister has gone bonkers...he thinks an interior minister has no other task but to arrest people...one is not surprised...after all under his watch police killed 14 people in Lahore...
Reply
MA
Jun 05, 2022 12:23pm
Mark my words, nothing happens to elite in this country.
Reply
aisha
Jun 05, 2022 12:25pm
Drug dealer and murderer wants to arrest IK for nothing. This is crime mister Pakistan.
Reply
AFRIDI
Jun 05, 2022 12:29pm
Vicious circle continues, very sad
Reply
Ahmed
Jun 05, 2022 12:29pm
I guess this shows who is right and who is wrong.
Reply

