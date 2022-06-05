DAWN.COM Logo

Qesco blamed for hindering projects despite release of funds

Saleem Shahid Published June 5, 2022 - Updated June 5, 2022 09:36am

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly has criticised the performance of the Quetta Electricity Supply Company (Qesco) and blamed it for delaying the implementation of the provincial government’s power projects despite the timely release of funds.

In a resolution adopted on Saturday, the assembly said the provincial energy department sent schemes to Qesco for preparing PC-1 — a planning tool for developing and executing government projects — and their implementation, but the company’s high-ups and other officials kept using delay tactics.

The resolution was moved by opposition leader Malik Sikandar Khan in the house during a session presided over by Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail. Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali was absent as he is currently holding the charge of the acting governor.

It said the energy department released funds to Qesco and completed other formalities, but the company kept the schemes dormant by raising different objections. This only resulted in higher project costs and demand for more funds.

“The electrification schemes which were sent to Qesco in 2019-20 could not be completed so far due to these delaying tactics of the company,” the resolution said.

It was suggested that electrical engineers and other staff of the energy department should send schemes to Qesco after completing a survey and preparing PC-1 instead of depending on the high-ups and other staff of the power supply company for completing the formalities.

Other members from the opposition benches, including Shakeela Naveed Dehwar, Nasarullah Zerey, Azizullah Agha, Mitha Khan Kakar and Nasibullah Tareen, supported the resolution and wanted the Qesco’s chief executive officer to be summoned to the assembly and explain the reasons of delay in implementing the schemes.

The house passed another resolution to ask the federal information and broadcasting ministry to restart producing programmes in local languages from Pakistan Television Corporation’s Quetta centre.

A third resolution moved by Maulana Abdul Wahid Siddique of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl demanded that Khatm-i-Nubuwat and Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) should be made part of the curriculum from primary classes.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2022

