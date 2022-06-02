Govt raises petrol price by another Rs30 per litre
Dawn.com Published June 2, 2022 - Updated June 2, 2022 09:50pm
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday announced that the federal government had decided to raise the price of petrol by another Rs30, taking it to Rs209 per litre — a week after making a similar increase.
The new prices will come into effect from midnight tonight.
After the hike, the price of petrol will be at Rs209.86, diesel at Rs204.15, kerosene oil at Rs181.94 and light diesel at Rs178.31.
"The government is still facing a loss of around Rs9 in petrol despite a hike of Rs30 as we are not collecting any tax on the fuel," the minister told a press conference in Islamabad.
More to follow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read more
On DawnNews
Comments (14)
Sakim
Jun 02, 2022 09:36pm
Hard but right decision ..
Reply Recommend 0
true man
Jun 02, 2022 09:37pm
Congrats PoP (People of Pakistan). Enjoy the ride. Keep eating grass and fire missiles :)
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Jun 02, 2022 09:37pm
Why don't you just kill us?
Reply Recommend 0
MM
Jun 02, 2022 09:37pm
Good Job
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Jun 02, 2022 09:38pm
Hurrah, happy days are here again, revival of Purana Pakistan. Thank you, IMF,
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 02, 2022 09:38pm
Now the economy is in right direction.. The poor is now directed towards their grave though!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 02, 2022 09:38pm
U-turn after U-turn.
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Jun 02, 2022 09:38pm
Congrats to our "establishment".
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 02, 2022 09:39pm
Clueless government in checkmate
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Jun 02, 2022 09:39pm
Very Good.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 02, 2022 09:39pm
Imposed Govt humbly submitting to IMF directions!
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Jun 02, 2022 09:39pm
@true man, eat missile parts for breakfast?
Reply Recommend 0
kashif Mahmood
Jun 02, 2022 09:39pm
government is a huge Spender on petrol and diesel. All those government vehicles including large suvs consume billions of Rupees fuel each month
Reply Recommend 0
Bab
Jun 02, 2022 09:40pm
*#@×^~× The sentiments of a nation Mr. Ismail and Mr. Sharif
Reply Recommend 0