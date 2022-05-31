Military awards conferred on officers, martyrs’ next of kin

RAWALPINDI: An investiture ceremony was held at Peshawar corps headquarters on Monday to confer military awards on next of kins of shuhada and serving military officers to acknowledge their gallantry acts, devotion and sacrifices during service.

Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was the chief guest on the occasion, said an Inter-Services Public Relations news release.

A total of 43 kins of shuhada received Tamgha-i-Basalat while Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) was awarded to two officers, and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) to 15 officers.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2022