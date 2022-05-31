DAWN.COM Logo

Military awards conferred on officers, martyrs’ next of kin

APP Published May 31, 2022 - Updated May 31, 2022 09:33am
43 kins of Shuhada received Tamgha-e-Basalat while Sitara-e-Imtiaz was awarded to two officers and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to 15 officers. —APP
RAWALPINDI: An investiture ceremony was held at Peshawar corps headquarters on Monday to confer military awards on next of kins of shuhada and serving military officers to acknowledge their gallantry acts, devotion and sacrifices during service.

Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was the chief guest on the occasion, said an Inter-Services Public Relations news release.

A total of 43 kins of shuhada received Tamgha-i-Basalat while Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) was awarded to two officers, and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) to 15 officers.

