Team set up to probe case against Imaan Mazari

ISLAMABAD: A team has been constituted to investigate a case registered against rights activist advocate Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, police said on Monday.

The team, comprising SP Saddar Zone, SDPO, women police station SHO and an inspector, was formed to investigate the case on merit, they said.

The case was registered against Ms Mazari-Hazir, daughter of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, in response to a complaint lodged by Lt Col Syed Humayun for the Judge Advocate General, General Headquarters Rawalpindi, under PPCs 138 (Abetment of act of insubordination by soldier, sailor or airman) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief).

Imaan Mazari-Hazir appeared before the investigation team on Monday and was asked to record her statement but she sought time for submitting a written statement after consulting her counsel, the officers said.

She was on pre-arrest bail obtained from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 27 in connection with the case registered with Ramna police.

The FIR stated that Ms Mazari-Hazir made a derogatory statement on May 21 against the army and its senior leadership on the premises of the IHC when her mother Shireen Mazari was arrested from outside her residence.

“The lady abused the senior military leadership of Pakistan Army and her derogatory statements are highly disparaging aimed to cause and incite mutiny/intimidation amongst ranks and file of Pakistan Army. It also leads to ridicule and create hatred within the army which made out a serious offence,” it said.

The FIR said there were reasons to believe that such an act would harm the reputation of the army and its senior leadership.

“The statements of Ms Mazari are clearly reflective of her intent to cause a fear and alarm to the public thus inducing to commit offence against the state. It is imperative that strict legal action taken against her under the relevant law,” the FIR said.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2022