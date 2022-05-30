KP transport minister Shah Muhammad's hujra in Bannu attacked with rocket

LAKKI MARWAT: Unknown miscreants fired a rocket on the hujra of provincial transport minister Malik Shah Mohammad in Narmikhel Bakkakhel area of Bannu on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

They said that the rocket partially damaged a wall of the hujra, adding that the provincial minister was not present there when the attack occurred. A police contingent reached the place and launched a search for the attackers.

Meanwhile, the Water Supply and Sanitation Company, Bannu, on Sunday launched a 10-day drive to clean sewerage lines and rainwater courses ahead of the monsoon season.

WSSC manager sanitation Eng Bakhat Niaz Khan inaugurated the campaign.

Talking to journalists on the occasion, Mr Niaz said that clogged drains hindered flow of rainwater, flooding roads, streets, markets and houses.

“Overflowing drains cause damage to roads and streets in both the urban and rural localities,” he maintained.

Mr Niaz said that the activity was aimed to mitigate losses during the monsoon season. He called upon the people to cooperate with sanitation staff to keep Bannu clean and beautiful.

