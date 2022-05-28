DAWN.COM Logo

Indian author Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker prize

AFP Published May 28, 2022 - Updated May 28, 2022 10:21am
Author Geetanjali Shree, centre, and translator Daisy Rockwell receive the 2022 International Booker Prize author and translator awards for Shree's novel 'Tomb of Sand' from Booker Prize Foundation chair Mark Damazer in London on May 26, 2022. — AP
LONDON: Indian author Geetanjali Shree and US translator Daisy Rockwell have won the International Booker Prize for Hindi novel “Tomb of Sand”, a first for a book in an Indian language.

The prestigious 50,000 ($63,000, 59,000-euro) prize is awarded to fiction from around the world that has been translated into English and is shared between the author and translator.

The novel is set in northern India and follows an 80-year-old woman as she confronts her unresolved trauma experienced as a teenager during the 1947 partition with Pakistan.

Judges hailed “a book that is engaging, funny, and utterly original, at the same time as being an urgent and timely protest against the destructive impact of borders and boundaries, whether between religions, countries, or genders.” Judges panel chair Frank Wynne said the novel “has an exuberance and a life and a power and a passion which the world can do with right now”.

It is the third novel by New Delhi-based Shree, and her first to be published in the UK.

Born in 1957, her works have been translated into English, French, German, Serbian, and Korean.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2022

Today
May 28, 2022 10:25am
Congratulations Geetanjali...u made your country proud by winning in official language
Reply Recommend 0
Junego
May 28, 2022 10:31am
Indians on top everywhere.
Reply Recommend 0

