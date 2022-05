Indian author Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker prize

LONDON: Indian author Geetanjali Shree and US translator Daisy Rockwell have won the International Booker Prize for Hindi novel “Tomb of Sand”, a first for a book in an Indian language.

The prestigious 50,000 ($63,000, 59,000-euro) prize is awarded to fiction from around the world that has been translated into English and is shared between the author and translator.

The novel is set in northern India and follows an 80-year-old woman as she confronts her unresolved trauma experienced as a teenager during the 1947 partition with Pakistan.

Judges hailed “a book that is engaging, funny, and utterly original, at the same time as being an urgent and timely protest against the destructive impact of borders and boundaries, whether between religions, countries, or genders.” Judges panel chair Frank Wynne said the novel “has an exuberance and a life and a power and a passion which the world can do with right now”.

It is the third novel by New Delhi-based Shree, and her first to be published in the UK.

Born in 1957, her works have been translated into English, French, German, Serbian, and Korean.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2022