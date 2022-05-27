Section 144 in Margalla Hills extended for two months

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Thursday announced that it has extended the implementation of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) for another two months.

A notification stating this was issued by the district administration of Islamabad. There will be a complete ban on gatherings of four or more people in the premises of the park; this includes carrying out barbecues and so on, the notification stated.

According to the IWMB, section 144 was extended for two months to prevent fires and violators of law would be penalised. The management of the board further stated that under the Wildlife Management Board Ordinance 1979, legal action would be taken for protection of wildlife and Margalla Hills National Park.

Fire broke out on the hills eight times so far this summer, which is a protected area under law. Out of the eight times, three incidents were serious but were brought under control.

Last week, the Ministry of Climate Change established a control room at the Islamabad Zoo, where citizens can report incidents of fire in the hills. Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said that a helpline was set up for people so they could assist the government in protecting the environment. “Action will be taken against those responsible for starting forest fires,” she said.

The control room was set up after two incidents of fire involving a model took place off the Hazara Motorway. Another fire was caused by a man in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP), around Abbottabad. A case was registered against him.

Ministry officials pointed out that dedicated staff was manning 36 pickets to monitor the situation. Fires are common in MHNP during the summer season every year from April to June.

Most of the fires were started by people who did not comprehend the consequences that their actions would have on the natural environment. However, as compared to last year, following cooperation between relevant departments including IWMB and Capital Development Authority (CDA), a better mechanism had been devised to control fire-related incidents.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2022