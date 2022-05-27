20 hurt in clash between two groups of JPMC paramedics

KARACHI: A clash between two rival groups of paramedics at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Thursday left over 20 injured, including three sustained bullet wounds.

DIG-South Sharjeel Kharal said that the clash erupted over some union-related matters in which both sides used fists, sticks and firearms.

However, a JPMC source said that tension between paramedical staff belonging to two political parties was going on since last few days and it took an ugly turn on Thursday.

Initially, some injured were brought for treatment at the hospital, where doctors advised them to get a police letter first for fulfilling medico-legal formalities.

The source said that the paramedics belonging to both the groups went to the Saddar police station, where they fought with each other again.

JPMC’s additional police surgeon Summaiya Syed said that total 20 injured persons were brought to the hospital for treatment. Three of them suffered bullet injuries.

11 held

SSP-South Asad Raza said that the police took into custody 11 paramedics including one who allegedly resorted to firing.

He said both sides worked at the JPMC blood bank, where a scuffle broke out over a petty issue.

The police intervened and tried to pacify them at the request of the JPMC administration, he said, adding that after holding talks with the police the paramedics returned to the JPMC and clashed again.

The SSP said that a case was registered against 30 persons and 19 of them were nominated by names.

Later, the paramedics belonging to the group backed by the ruling party protested outside the Chief Minister House against the arrest of their colleagues.

Meanwhile, JPMC’s executive director Dr Shahid Rasool took notice of the incident.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2022